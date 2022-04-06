Politics

Cavalier Johnson just became the first Black mayor of Milwaukee

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Cavalier Johnson just became the first Black mayor of Milwaukee
Cavalier Johnson speaks at a press conference in August 2016. Photo from the City of Milwaukee – Public Information Division.
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Cavalier Johnson, 35, became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday in a landslide victory over a former alderman, earning the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

Johnson had been serving as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, according to NBC News.

Cavalier Johnson won without breaking a sweat.

With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold —  had 62,143 votes to Donovan’s 24,543. Essentially, Johnson claimed 72% of the vote versus 28% for Donovan.

Johnson is Milwaukee’s first millennial mayor, his latest triumph confirming his swift six-year ascension from Common Council freshman to the seat of power in Wisconsin’s largest city.

Milwaukee’s new mayor reflects his community.

Cavalier Johnson, who was born, raised, and still resides on Milwaukee’s north side, overwhelmed former south side Ald. Bob Donovan in a special election to an abbreviated two-year term.

“This city for the first time in our 176-year history has elected its first Black mayor. We did it,” Johnson told supporters at the Hilton Milwaukee City Center.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson remained focused on the goals at hand, “We’ve got a lot to do,” he said, adding the city has to stem violence, restore its neighborhoods, create jobs, and repair the broken relationship with the state government.

Milwaukee’s Black Mayor needs Black-owned businesses.

Speaking of jobs, a recent study from Lending Tree revealed Fayetteville, North Carolina contains the highest percentage of Black-owned businesses while Milwaukee, Wisconsin contains the least. To be exact, only a meager 1.8% of businesses are Black-owned in Milwaukee at last count.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, their city is expected to receive nearly $200 million in federal pandemic aid which Mayor Johnson could use to transform Milwaukee’s economy whilst developing businesses catered to people who’ve historically been overlooked.

Along with Mayor Cavalier Johnson’s initiatives, the Wisconsin Black Chamber is also planning to add 3,000 new businesses by 2024. With the momentum of a newly elected candidate and plans to revitalize economic empowerment, the prosperity of Black folks in Milwaukee and statewide is gaining steam by the day.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

White House will extend pause on student loans...

“Bans off Oklahoma” rally scheduled for reproductive rights

More companies advance diversity, equity initiatives amidst CRT...

House passes bill capping Insulin at $35 per...

Candace Owens calls Disney “pedophiles” for supporting gay...

New York Judge rules against Democrats in voting...

Anti-trans “Save Women’s Sports Act” will further harm...

Fleeing Blacks in Ukraine now housed in long-term...

GOP, why Herschel Walker and not Ketanji Brown...

Calls grow for Justice Clarence Thomas to recuse...