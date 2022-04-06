Cavalier Johnson just became the first Black mayor of Milwaukee

Cavalier Johnson, 35, became the first African American elected mayor of Milwaukee on Tuesday in a landslide victory over a former alderman, earning the right to finish the last two years of Tom Barrett’s term.

Johnson had been serving as acting mayor since Barrett resigned in December to become U.S. ambassador to Luxembourg, according to NBC News.

Cavalier Johnson won without breaking a sweat.

With unofficial returns nearly complete, Johnson — a Democrat running in a Democratic stronghold — had 62,143 votes to Donovan’s 24,543. Essentially, Johnson claimed 72% of the vote versus 28% for Donovan.