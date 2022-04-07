News

Detroit challenges census numbers as Black headcounts predictably dip

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Detroit challenges census numbers as Black headcounts predictably dip
Annalise Frank/Crain's Detroit Business Ramona Rodriguez-Washington, program director at the Center for Urban Studies at Wayne State University (second from left), speaks next to Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan during a Thursday news conference announcing data created with the University of Michigan that shows evidence of a U.S. Census Bureau undercount in 10 Census blocks in Detroit.
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Detroit has become the largest American city to challenge its figures from the 2020 census. The decision comes after a national headcount acknowledges that a higher percentage of African Americans were undercounted than last decade, according to the U.S. Census Bureau.

How did they know?

The Census pegged Detroit’s population in 2020 at around 639,000. That was a 5% decline from the Census Bureau’s own 2019 estimate.

University of Michigan Ford School Professor Jeffrey Morenoff stated there was evidence that the 2020 Census was likely responsible for the undercount. Subsequently, Wayne State and University of Michigan sociologists launched a study to examine the Census results.

Per ABC News, leaders of Michigan’s largest city, which is more than three-quarters Black, had questioned the results of the 2020 census since last December when they released a report suggesting that more than 8% of the occupied homes in 10 Detroit neighborhoods may have been undercounted.

After the 1990 census, then-Mayor Coleman Young sued and the numbers were later adjusted, however, over two decades later, the same problem persists.

Diana Elliott, an Urban Institute researcher, co-wrote a 2018 report that estimated anywhere from 900,000 to 4 million people could be missed.

Non-whites are often non-counted

In 2019, a year and a half before he was nominated to lead the Census Bureau, Robert Santos co-authored an Urban Institute report that stated African Americans could be undercounted nationally by 3.6% and Hispanics could be undercounted by 3.5%, in worst-case scenarios in the 2020 census.

In fact, the Black population was undercounted by 3.3%, those who identified as some other race had a 4.3% undercount, almost 5% of the Hispanic population was missed and more than 5.6% of American Indians living on reservations were undercounted, according to the Census Bureau.

Back in 2019, The Detroit Free Press warned of this, “When the U.S. Census Bureau starts counting people next year in Detroit, obstacles are bound to arise: The city has tens of thousands of vacant houses, sparse internet access and high poverty — factors that will make it the toughest community to tally.”

About 86% of Detroit’s population lives in hard-to-count neighborhoods, by far the largest proportion of any major U.S. city, according to an AP analysis.

Do census challenges work?

Challenges are rarely successful, but Detroit’s outcome could determine whether the cities and counties get their fair share when it comes to the distribution of $1.5 trillion in annual federal funding.

Though efforts to revitalize Detroit have proven fruitful for some, financial investments into the Motor City and its people would uplift Black citizens who are down, but far from counted out.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Minneapolis officially bans no-knock warrants after police kill...

Ketanji Brown Jackson gives Black women new shoulders...

The United States must end discrimination in immigration,...

Oklahoma House approves 6-week abortion ban

Biden to welcome 100K Ukrainians as Black immigrants...

ACLU of Oklahoma files amicus brief against Oklahoma...

Ben Crump represents family of teen who fell...

Betty Reid Soskin, oldest U.S. park ranger, retires...

Tulsa events bring awareness to Black Maternal Health...

Oklahoma bans nearly all abortions in “unconstitutional” move