NFL QB Dwayne Haskins shockingly killed this weekend in South Florida

Dwayne Haskins, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback and former Ohio State phenom, was killed on Saturday morning when a dump truck struck him as he walked across a South Florida highway.

Around 6:40 a.m., he was trying to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 on foot between I-95 North and South when an oncoming dump truck hit him, according to Florida Highway Patrol (FHP). Haskins died on the highway per FHP.

Police are actively working to figure out why he was along the highway per MSN.

Dwayne Haskins, the Football Player

While attending The Ohio State University, Haskins set OSU and Big Ten Conference records, including touchdown passes (50), and led his Buckeyes to a 13-1 record, including a Big Ten Championship and a victory in the Rose Bowl. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist.

Haskins, who re-signed with the Steelers in March after serving as a reserve last season, was in South Florida working out with Steelers teammates.

After longtime Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger officially retired last season, Haskins was in line to compete for the coveted franchise position.

Prior to playing with the Steelers, the then Washington Football Team selected Dwayne Haskins with the No. 15 overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Haskins started for a short while for the team, however, after things went south, the Steelers, under head coach Mike Tomlin, welcomed him with open arms.

Haskins, The Man

Mike Tomlin responded to the tragic news, saying in part, “Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Haskins’ Ohio State Coach Ryan Day echoed similar sentiments, “The loss of Dwayne is beyond tragic and extremely difficult to process,” Day tweeted. “For those who knew him closely, he was much more than a great football player. He had a giant heart, old soul, and an infectious smile.”

Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool posted a black and white photo on Instagram of himself and Dwayne Haskins. “I lost a brother today,” he said. “Love you, 3,” he added referring to Haskins’ jersey number.

In another statement, Washington Commanders Head Coach Ron Rivera said he was “sad” and “heartbroken.”

Though the details surrounding Haskins’ death are still largely unknown, what is abundantly clear is he was loved by those nearest to him and left an imprint bigger than football.

He is survived by his wife, Kalabrya Haskins. Dwayne Haskins was only 24 years old.