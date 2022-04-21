Sports

Details emerge of Dwayne Haskins fatal highway car hit as family mourns

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins works during the team's NFL minicamp football practice in Pittsburgh, Tuesday, June 15, 2021. The wife of Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins called Florida 911 dispatchers shortly after he was fatally struck by a dump truck earlier this month, saying his car had run out of gas and she was worried because he wasn't answering the phone, according to recordings released Wednesday, April 20, 2022. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
A newly released 911 call indicates that NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had told his wife he was walking on a Florida highway to get gas before he was fatally struck by a dump truck on April 9.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” a woman who said she was his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency operator.

Details of Dwayne Haskin’s death released.

Kalabrya Haskins told the emergency operator, “We were on the phone, he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in.”

She continued, “I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering, and eventually — I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it’s not working now. I have his location, and I just want someone to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” she said. “That’s just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he’s just stranded by himself.”

She said she was in Pittsburgh, but had been on the phone with Haskins, according to CNN.

The call was released Wednesday by Florida Highway Patrol, about 10 days after Haskins was killed while trying to cross I-595’s westbound lanes in Broward County. He had been “walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons,” the patrol said in the initial news release.

Per ESPN, Haskins was struck by more than one vehicle.

Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins.

The report concluded that Dwayne Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn’t found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer.

Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report.

A third vehicle may have also been involved, the report said, based on one witness’ account. Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at only 24 years old at the scene by Captain Rod Watkins of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department at 6:48 a.m.

Haskins Family Remembers Dwayne With Love

His family plans to hold multiple services this weekend to honor him. A memorial service will be held in his hometown of Rockaway Township, New Jersey, on Saturday, followed by a vigil on Sunday at his high school in Potomac, Maryland.

The family chose to have multiple services “in order to share their son’s memory with family, coaches, teammates and childhood friends.”

“We have had such an overwhelming outpouring of love for our son since the news broke of our loss,” Tamara and Dwayne Haskins, Sr., parents of Haskins, said in a statement on Tuesday.

 “This pain is unimaginable and we appreciate everyone who shares in our heartbreak.”

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

