Details emerge of Dwayne Haskins fatal highway car hit as family mourns

A newly released 911 call indicates that NFL quarterback Dwayne Haskins had told his wife he was walking on a Florida highway to get gas before he was fatally struck by a dump truck on April 9.

“I’m calling because my husband is stuck on the side of the highway. He had to go walk and get gas, and then he said he was returning to the car on the highway,” a woman who said she was his wife, Kalabrya Haskins, told an emergency operator.

Details of Dwayne Haskin’s death released.

Kalabrya Haskins told the emergency operator, “We were on the phone, he said he was going to call me back after he finished putting the gas in.”

She continued, “I kept calling and calling and he wasn’t answering, and eventually — I continued to call him, the phone eventually cut off, and it’s not working now. I have his location, and I just want someone to go in the area and see if his car is there and if he’s okay and if anything happened to him,” she said. “That’s just not right for him not to call me back and his phone to go dead, and he’s just stranded by himself.”

She said she was in Pittsburgh, but had been on the phone with Haskins, according to CNN.

The call was released Wednesday by Florida Highway Patrol, about 10 days after Haskins was killed while trying to cross I-595’s westbound lanes in Broward County. He had been “walking on (the highway) for unknown reasons,” the patrol said in the initial news release. Per ESPN, Haskins was struck by more than one vehicle. Haskins was walking on the westbound side of I-595 when he entered into the travel lanes and into the path of the dump truck, which was traveling in the center lane. The front left of the dump truck struck Haskins. The report concluded that Dwayne Haskins was improperly in the roadway, and the driver of the dump truck wasn’t found to have taken any actions that contributed to the accident, based on the judgment of the investigation officer. Haskins was also struck by a second car traveling beside the dump truck that took evasive maneuvers to avoid him, but partially hit him on its right side undercarriage, according to the report. A third vehicle may have also been involved, the report said, based on one witness’ account. Dwayne Haskins was pronounced dead at only 24 years old at the scene by Captain Rod Watkins of the Fort Lauderdale Fire Department at 6:48 a.m.