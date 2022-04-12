News

Three ex-officers involved in George Floyd’s death reject plea deal

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Three ex-officers involved in George Floyd's death reject plea deal
FILE - This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on June 3, 2020, shows, from left, former Minneapolis police officers J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao. The former policer officers have been convicted of violating George Floyd's civil rights when Officer Derek Chauvin pressed his knee into Floyd's neck for 9 1/2 minutes as the 46-year-old Black man was handcuffed and facedown on the street on May 25, 2020. A Minnesota judge will hear arguments Monday, April 11, 2022 on whether to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial of the three former Minneapolis police officers charged in the murder of George Floyd. (Hennepin County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

The three former Minneapolis Police officers convicted in February of violating George Floyd’s civil rights have rejected a plea deal for their upcoming case for aiding and abetting the murder of George Floyd.

Former officers Tou Thao, Thomas Lane, and J. Alexander Kueng all rejected a plea deal in their upcoming trial for their roles in the murder of George Floyd. In the 9 ½ minutes that George Floyd was pinned to the ground before losing his life, Kueng knelt on Floyd’s back, Lane held his legs, and Thao kept bystanders back.

The three men were all convicted for violating George Floyd’s civil rights in a trial earlier this year, and have remained free on bail. The judge in that case has not set a sentencing date yet for the three men.

The lack of sentencing for the earlier trial in part has contributed to the rejected plea deal, according to Lane’s attorney, Earl Gray. He said it was hard for the defense to negotiate when the three men still don’t know what their federal sentences will be.

Judge to Rule on Cameras in Courtroom amidst trial of George Floyd killers

The same judge that allowed live audiovisual coverage of the Derek Chauvin trial is set to decide what type of coverage will be allowed for the upcoming trial of the three men.

In the same pretrial hearing where the defendants rejected the plea deals, Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill discussed whether he has the authority to allow live video coverage of the upcoming trial.

The reason Judge Cahill allowed live video coverage for the Chauvin trial had to do with the extenuating circumstances of the global pandemic. He cited the need to balance protecting participants from Covid-19 against the constitutional requirement for a public trial.

Judge Cahill did not make a final decision at the pretrial hearing, instead saying he would not make a ruling until after the Minnesota Judicial Council, a panel of leading judges and court administrators, meets Thursday to discuss the issue. 

“Covid-19 is less of a pandemic and more of an endemic issue now,” Cahill said at the pretrial hearing.

Cahill noted that while he has publicly said he now believes the legal presumption should be to allow televised trials, he pointed out that that’s not the rule yet. “I’m still sworn to uphold the law,” he said.

Minnesota court rules generally require the consent of all parties for audiovisual coverage of trials.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Fibroids have been a silent struggle for generations...

Biden moves closer to banning “ghost guns” amid...

South African telescope discovers galactic laser 5 billion...

Okla. Governor Stitt signs anti-abortion bill, no exception...

Manhunt underway after 13 injured in Brooklyn subway...

Soho Karen pleads guilty to hate crime

Louisiana DA to request special grand jury to...

Charlotte detainee dies in custody days before prison...

Far-right candidate with racist past surges in French...

GOP candidates tackle Hershel Walker and his empty...