Blavity’s 2-day AFROTECH WORLD launches in the metaverse today

While many may have heard the rumors or skepticism about the metaverse, Blavity’s co-founder Jeff Nelson is here to dispel those and hold the door open for newcomers by introducing them to Blacks in tech who are already making digital waves.

On Wednesday and Thursday, Blavity Inc. is hosting a two-day, groundbreaking AFROTECH™ World Metaverse event in a completely digital, immersive gathering themed “One Metaverse. Endless Opportunities.” It’s designed for anyone interested in the future of technology.

When asked to explain Blavity’s presence in the metaverse, Nelson says it’s “like the best of both worlds.” He explained it’s like a zoom meeting that you don’t have to get dressed up for mixed with a Verzuz hangout which allows a “mass of people to virtually congregate for a good show.”

And a good show is what’s in store today and tomorrow. Nelson says he is most looking forward to mega sneakerhead Jeff Staple, founder of Reed Art Department and streetwear brand, STAPLE and a slate of movers and shakers offering their experience and expertise.

Metaverse is welcoming to the inexperienced.

On its third year in the metaverse, Nelson, a self-proclaimed techie, says hopping into the unknown was easy and effortless. “The metaverse has a lot of hype around it, but it’s more approachable than you might think,” he added.

With engineers, designers, founders, and entrepreneurs that represent the culture featured as speakers throughout the event, it reinforces the web 3.0 space is open and welcome for all to participate.

Each one teach one

To make it more accessible, this year, AFROTECH partnered with the United Negro College Fund to award 300 scholarships to high school, undergraduate, and graduate students to attend the conference.

Nelson, a supporter of equal internet access for all, knows well the impact of connecting with Black users based on our preferences. He continued, “representation will appeal to Black youth because what we’re doing is culturally competent.”

AFROTECH to return in-person in November.

“Competent” is putting it lightly. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic over the last two years, AFROTECH didn’t miss a beat and found a home online with its international audience of Black techies still looking to collaborate and build together. Yet this November AFROTECH’s Premier Conference is set to take place in-person November 13-17 in Austin, TX for the first time since the shutdown.

With events lined up today and tomorrow to discuss gaming, new currencies, jobs in tech, NFT’s, fundraising strategies for Black women, and everything else under the Meta Sun, this event has anyone even curious about tech completely covered. Along with vibe-setters DJ Criddy and CoCo & Breezy, attendees are in for a two-day event that will educate and entertain like no other.

Tickets for AFROTECH’s World Metaverse Event can be found here.