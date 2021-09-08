Atlanta, GA — Play The Crowd, an Atlanta-based immersive tech startup, announced that legendary New York Yankee Mariano Rivera will debut a first-of-its-kind motion capture NFT.

The NFT highlights Rivera’s signature pitch that made him the winningest closer in Major League Baseball history and cemented his place in the MLB Hall of Fame.

The NFTs are part of a collector’s series, and this will be the first release of the “42 Collection”. The first release will debut for auction on September 6, 2021. The auction will be open for bids until October 1.

Motion picture NFT offers creative visuals

Collectors and fans can purchase these NFTs at MarianoRiveraNFT.com using a debit or credit card. On the site you can view the release schedule for the additional NFTs in the collection.

Each NFT will unlock access to Rivera’s Virtual 3D World and his very own Sandman Stadium. A portion of the proceeds will go to benefit the Mariano Rivera Foundation.

All Play The Crowd NFTs can be displayed in augmented reality via their state-of-the-art platform.

Commenting on the launch Rivera said, “I am very happy with the amazing approach the Play The Crowd team has taken with my NFT. The game of baseball has done so much for my life, and I am excited by how I can connect the fans to my gift through this technology. It is an honor to take my first steps into the NFT world and augmented reality with Play The Crowd.”

Play The Crowd is dedicated to delivering unique immersive experiences from popular artists, musicians, athletes, sports organizations, and brands.

Poised as the world’s largest Black-owned XR/Mocap studio, Play The Crowd is committed to partnering with creators to develop the most compelling content for the metaverse.

Click here for more information on the Mariano Rivera NFT partnership with Play the Crowd.

