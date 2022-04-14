News

Grand Rapids police release footage of officer killing Patrick Lyoya

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Grand Rapids Police Department has released footage of the April 4 killing of Patrick Lyoya.

Grand Rapids Police Chief Eric Winstrom committed to release the footage of the shooting by noon April 15. The footage was released in the evening of April 13.

“This is transparency about the use of force incident,” Chief Winstrom said in a press conference Wednesday evening. “What I wanted to do today was provide to you the basic information that I have in the spirit of transparency.”

WARNING: Viewer discretion is advised. This video contains graphic content.  

Grand Rapids officer kills Patrick Lyoya, shot in back of head

On April 4, police said Lyoya was pulled over for a traffic stop that led to a lengthy fight between him and the police officer. After a couple minutes of wrestling on the ground, the officer can be heard yelling “let go of the taser” multiple times.

After yelling “drop the taser” the officer pulls out his gun and shoots Lyoya in the back of the head from point blank range, while pressing Lyoya’s head into the ground. The unnamed officer fired one shot, killing Lyoya.

The body camera worn by the officer was activated at the beginning of the stop, and then at some point during the struggle with Lyoya became unactivated.

Chief Winstrom claimed in the press conference that the only way for the bodycam to become unactivated is if there was a 3-second press and hold, implying that must have happened during the struggle. The bodycam later turns back on a few minutes later on the ground while officers are attempting to apply CPR to Lyoya.

The footage showing the shooting is taken by a cell phone video from the passenger that was in the car with Lyoya. 

Chief Winstrom said the investigation of the use of force is being handled by Michigan State Police and the officer who fired the shot would not be named unless charges are brought. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information is made available.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

