News

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleads guilty to forcible touch after years of denial

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. appears in court, Jan. 22, 2020, in New York. Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty Wednesday, April 13, 2022 to one count of forcible touching in a protracted criminal case accusing the Oscar-winning star of violating three different women at various Manhattan night spots in 2018 and 2019. (Alec Tabak/The Daily News via AP, Pool)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty on Wednesday to resolve his forcible touching and sex assault case in Manhattan, where prosecutors accused him of groping three different women, per ABC News. 

The Oscar-winning actor entered a plea of guilty to a misdemeanor charge of forcibly touching a woman at a New York City nightclub in 2018. The trial was originally set to take place during 2020, however, the pandemic caused significant court delays that pushed his trial to yesterday.

Cuba Gooding Jr. has a history of damning allegations.

Gooding’s case first began in June 2019 when the actor was charged with forcible touching and an additional charge was brought against him in October 2019.

Gooding, 54, was arrested in June 2019 after a 29-year-old woman said he squeezed her breast at the Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge in Times Square.

Per ABC News, Cuba Gooding Jr. admitted to kissing the woman, a waitress at the club, on her lips without consent. He also admitted to two other incidents of non-consensual contact in October 2018 and June 2019, which he had previously denied.

Under the terms of the plea agreement, Gooding is to continue alcohol and behavior modification treatment for six months and have no new arrests. After that time, he can re-plead to harassment.

If he successfully follows the terms and re-pleads to the lesser charge, Gooding can face a sentence to time served.

If he does not comply with the terms, Gooding could face up to one year in jail.

In August 2020, Manhattan prosecutors counted at least 30 women who had come forward with accusations of unwanted touching by the  actor.

Assistant District Attorney Coleen Balbert said in court on Wednesday that Gooding has been in counseling since September 2019 to address behavior he engaged in and to ensure he doesn’t re-offend.

Until now, Cuba Gooding Jr. had denied all charges, contending he was unfairly tarnished in the era of #MeToo.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Had SoHo Karen Been Black, She Would’ve Been...

DaBaby was at home when intruder got shot...

Democratic Donor Ed Buck sentenced to 30 years

Stacey Abrams loses bid to use same fundraising...

Allyson Felix announces 2022 will be her last...

CLLCTVE and Holberton hosting 2022 Tulsa Creator Hackathon

Once again, Oklahoma refuses to form Commission on...

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin federally indicted

Don’t “all lives matter” my advocacy for Black...

Dr. Tiffany Crutcher urges TPD to fire Officer...