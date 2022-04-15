DaBaby was at home when intruder got shot after hopping fence

A person was shot and wounded on a football field outside the North Carolina home of rapper DaBaby, authorities said Thursday, but it was unclear if he himself was involved or hurt.

DaBaby and at least one other person were at the home when the shooting occurred Wednesday evening, Troutman Police Chief Josh Watson told The Associated Press.

However, Watson declined to comment regarding who was shot or who did the shooting, citing an ongoing investigation. He said the injuries of the unidentified wounded person were not life-threatening.

DaBaby was not identified by police as victim or shooter.

According to a 911 recording released to WJZY-TV, the caller told a dispatcher that a trespasser had been shot.

DaBaby, whose real name is Jonathan Kirk, was home at the time of the shooting, Troutman police said. A second person was also at the house.

According to authorities, a third person on the property was shot on the football field outside DaBaby’s mansion. The victim’s identity has not been released, but they are being treated at a Charlotte hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

How did it all go down?

Troutman, about thirty-five miles outside of DaBaby’s hometown of Charlotte, was the distance someone traveled before hopping over the superstar rapper’s fence.

Sometime later a person called 911 and told the dispatcher, “I shot him in his leg.” Authorities have not confirmed who made the call. “OK. And why did you do that?” the dispatcher asked.

“He’s trespassing on my property,” the man told the dispatcher. “(Inaudible) about my name. I don’t know what he’s here for. What he’s here to take. What he’s here to do. He’s neutralized until you guys get here.”

According to WSOC, Channel 9′s Dave Faherty learned the person shot was not a guest or a resident of the area.