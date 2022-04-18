Opinion

A Karen tried to steal “Trap Feminism” from Black women in new book

by Tanesha Peeples
Jennifer Buck has had her book taken down after being accused of cultural appropriation. (Amazon)
Last week, I tweeted a question: What if Taylor Swift tried to bite Jazmine Sullivan’s Heaux Tales album and came out with a “Heather Tales”? Well, something similar actually happened this week.

I was scrolling through Twitter and came across a tweet from my homie, Dr. Charles Cole, about a woman named Jennifer Buck.

Jen wrote a book called Bad and Boujee: Toward a Trap Feminist Theology. On the cover of this book is a beautiful, dark-skinned Black woman with a glorious afro. The synopsis on Amazon reads:

This book engages with the overlap of black experience, hip-hop music, ethics, and feminism to focus on a subsection known as “trap feminism” and construct a Trap Feminist Theology. Interacting with concepts of moral agency, resistance, and imagination, Trap Feminist Theology seeks to build an intersectional theology emphasizing women’s agency in their bodies and sexuality while also remaining faithful to the “trap” context from which they are socially located.”

Sounds kind of interesting, right?  The book cover and summary give the impression that it was written by a Black woman and would possibly attract Black women, since it’s about us. 

But guess what? Jennifer Buck is a White woman–a White woman who published and is selling a book about the Black experience. I can’t make this stuff up. It’s on Amazon for the world to see. 

Karen capitalizes off Black women

The thought briefly crossed my mind that maybe Jen has a Rachel Dolezel complex. Maybe she convinced herself she’s a Black woman and can speak to the experience of Black women. But, that would be giving her too much credit. And, she’s apparently deleted and disabled reviews on Amazon, muting the voices of Black women challenging her credibility.

So nope, she’s just a White woman whose blasphemy falls under the appropriation category in exploiting the culture and coin of Black women. I’m declaring her “Cultural Appropriation Karen” and inducting her into the Karen Hall of Shame.

Jen committed two cultural appropriation violations. First, she stole “trap feminist” without consulting with or giving adequate credit to the Black women that created the term and built on the ideology. She committed intellectual property theft.

Author Sesali Bowen wrote a book called Bad Fat Black Girl: Notes From a Trap Feminist and first coined the term “trap feminism” in 2012. However – and straight from Sesali herself – Buck did not reach out to her to ask permission to use the terminology nor even quote her in the book. Bowen only received a measly footnote and a private “appreciate your writing”.

It’s a classic example of attempts to erase Black women and co-opt our creativity and genius.

Jennifer Buck. (Amazon)

Cultural appropriation

Second, as RDJ said on Twitter, Cultural Appropriation Karen is “catfishing” buyers in an attempt to profit socially or financially from a minority group. It reminds me of when Bath and Body Works tried to sell us those mahogany teakwood candles dressed in kente cloth during Black History Month.

Black people have an estimated 1.3 trillion dollars in spending power, but we’re some of the most impoverished people in the country. We’re constantly marketed to and preyed on but our communities and businesses have been denied meaningful investment.

Anyone that failed to do their due diligence in Googling Jennifer Buck would probably assume from the image on the book sleeve, title and abstract that she’s a Black woman. They’d be duped by a scheme to manipulate the spending of Black people by using our culture as the appeal to boost her capital gain. 

But, Cultural Appropriation Karen’s plot was foiled by diligent Black women and allies who weren’t going to stand for her fraudulence. By the power and surge of social media outrage, the book will be pulled from publication and distribution.

So let this be a lesson to all of the Karens that think about trying it. Black women are protective of our genius, creativity and culture. From here on out, y’all need to find your own.

Tanesha Peeples is driven by one question in her work--"If not me then who?" As a strategist and injustice interrupter, Tanesha merges the worlds of communications and grassroots activism to push for radical change, specifically in the public education system. Her passion for community and relentless mission for justice and liberation drive her in uplifting and amplifying the voices and advocacy of those that are often ignored. Tanesha wholeheartedly believes that education is the foundation for success. Her grand vision is one where everyone-regardless of ethnicity, socioeconomic status, gender or zip code-can have access to a comfortable quality of life and enjoy the freedoms and liberties promised to all Americans. And that's what she works towards every day.

