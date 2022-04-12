On Monday, Miya Ponsetto, 23, of California, a.k.a. “Soho Karen,” pleaded guilty to unlawful imprisonment in the second degree as a hate crime, according to the Manhattan District Attorney.

Footage of her attacking a Black teenager and his father at the Arlo Hotel in Soho, N.Y. quickly went viral on social media in December 2020.

At the time she accused the 14-year-old of stealing her iPhone, which her lawyer later confirmed was actually left in an Uber by the fighting and forgetful Karen.

While the country of Ukraine is continually shelled by Putin’s Russian Army, the bombed-out buildings and utter destruction in today’s Mariupol mirror the very chaos left by a mob of angry whites in 1921 who leveled Greenwood’s Black Wall Street to dust. All because of a lying ass Karen.

Whether a century ago in 1921 by Sarah Page in Greenwood, Tulsa, or Carolyn Bryant in 1955 who lied about Emmet Till, or Trisha Meili who accused the now Exonerated 5 of raping her in Central Park in 1989 – Karen’s throughout history have manufactured and disseminated lies to Black-bloodthirsty police, mobs, and the courts whom they knew would take their side with minimal, if any, resistance.

N.Y. District Attorney knows the matter well.

“Ms. Ponsetto displayed outrageous behavior,” District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr. said in a statement Monday. “As a Black man, I have personally experienced racial profiling countless times in my life and I sympathize with the young man victimized in this incident. This plea ensures appropriate accountability for Ms. Ponsetto by addressing underlying causes for her behavior and ensuring this conduct does not reoccur.”

Ponsetto’s lawyer, Paul D’Emilia, said in part, “It is Ms. Ponsetto’s wish that (child’s name) accepts her regrets and apology for her behavior that evening, and that all involved can move forward with added insight and compassion.”

What’s next for Soho Karen?

According to CBS News, under the conditions of her plea deal, Ponsetto will be required to continue counseling, avoid interaction with the criminal justice system and follow the terms of her probation from a separate California case.

If she maintains those conditions for two years, she will be allowed to re-plead to aggravated harassment in the second degree, a class A misdemeanor. If she fails to abide by the terms, Ponsetto could spend 1 1/3 to 4 years in state prison.