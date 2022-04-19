Congresswoman Karen Bass wants to end L.A. homelessness for good

US Democratic Congresswoman Karen Bass is a frontrunner in the tight Los Angeles mayoral race, and she promises to solve the “metastisizing” unhoused crisis in the city of Angels.

The extraordinary challenge facing L.A. was what prompted Bass not to seek re-election in Congress, she told the Guardian last week. “It is the number one reason why I decided to come back and run for mayor … It has gotten completely out of hand.”

Karen Bass leads with bold plans.

Bass made bold commitments: if elected, she would “end all street encampments.”

Bass would provide housing to 15,000 unhoused people by the end of year one; rapidly get people off the street; convert empty properties into shelter; and build more permanent supportive housing. While Bass’ plans are indeed bold, her opponents contend the details are few and far in between.

Critics cite the lack of detail in Karen Bass’ plan as an indicator of things not to come.

According to the Guardian, Bass’s proposals have been closely scrutinized, with skeptics questioning how she will succeed in finding housing for tens of thousands of people or clearing tent communities without violating unhoused people’s rights.

Other critics have argued her plan didn’t offer substantially new solutions. Some experts have criticized her focus on expanding temporary shelter and questioned whether that approach can get people indoors en masse – and keep them off the streets.

Pete White, executive director of the Los Angeles Community Action Network, advocates for the unhoused. He supports Bass’s push for more efficient ways to build permanent housing on government land but also wanted to see more of a plan from Bass to achieve the goal.

White stated, “Unfortunately, Candidate Bass and pretty much all the other candidates are producing plans that we’ve seen and heard before in Los Angeles.”

Is Karen Bass the woman for the job?