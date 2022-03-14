News

Rep. Cori Bush to release memoir ‘The Forerunner’ on Oct. 3

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
FILE - Cori Bush poses for a portrait to promote the film "Knock Down the House" during the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah on Jan. 27, 2019. Rep. Cori Bush of Missouri has a memoir coming out this fall. She’ll recount her personal struggles, years of activism and her decision to run for office in 2020. (Photo by Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP, File)
Once a nurse and activist, Missouri Democratic Congresswoman Cori Bush has quickly become one of the most vocal, progressive leaders in Congress, and her upcoming memoir, “The Forerunner,” plans to set the record straight on an already impactful legacy.

“The Forerunner: A Memoir by Congresswoman Cori Bush” is set for release on Oct. 3rd, according to a Monday announcement from publisher Alfred A. Knopf.

“In ‘The Forerunner,’ she courageously lays bare her experience as a minimum-wage worker, a survivor of domestic and sexual violence, and an unhoused parent — a raw and moving account that is unusual for a politician,” the Knopf statement read. The book is also a “call to action for political leadership to prioritize the needs of marginalized communities.”

Seeking reelection this year, Congresswoman Cori Bush has made bold moves since becoming the first Black woman ever elected to represent Missouri in Congress.

Rep. Cori Bush is a force all by herself

Bush broke the glass ceiling of what was possible and expected of a sitting member of Congress when she held a protest on the steps of the Capitol, forcing the Biden Administration to extend an eviction moratorium during the pandemic. Earning a spot on the coveted House Judiciary Committee Bush has earnestly listened to testimony from the last three living survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre and passionately called for reparative justice.

Rep. Cori Bush has called out the FBI tracking her moves as a BLM activist, and she’s called on divisive Democratic West Virginia Senator Joe Manchin to stop thwarting policies that benefit low-income and working class people.

“If telling my story helps others in positions of power better understand how their decision-making affects regular, everyday people, people like me, then my own self-exposure is worth it,” Rep. Bush said in a statement issued through Knopf.

Bush gained national recognition as a protester in Ferguson, Missouri, helping the wounded, after a White police officer fatally shot 18-year-old Black teen, Michael Brown, in 2014. Meanwhile, as a member of Congress, she continues to push for policies that treat public safety as a public health issue.

“I’m sharing my truth because I feel an urgency to put my mind, my body, and my reputation on the line to make sure our communities get what we need. I hope being open about my own journey will help ease others’ pain,” Rep. Cori Bush said.

Information from the Associated Press contributed to this article.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

