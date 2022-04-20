Madison Cawthorn dashcam video of revoked license released by judge

According to the Charlotte Observer, a North Carolina trooper’s dashcam video shows a patrolman taking U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling him over in Cleveland County on March 3.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Martin McGee reviewed the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s footage, stating that public interest requires the footage’s release, according to court records.

GOP welcomes unsavory characters, but Cawthorn’s time may be about up.

The Charlotte Observer notes Cleveland County District Attorney Mike Miller, a Republican, opposed the move out of concern that pretrial publicity could complicate the pending case, according to a court memorandum filed by news organizations seeking the release.

The Highway Patrol cited Cawthorn, 26, with driving while his license was revoked. The first-term Republican was cited after a traffic stop in Cleveland County around 10:30 p.m., Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman, told McClatchy last month.

Cawthorn support wains in lieu of scandals and controversies

Cawthorn is seeking reelection in District 11, in far western North Carolina. He faces seven challengers in the May 17 primary.

If his declining poll numbers, dodging debates, outright lying, and meager donations are any indication, Cawthorn may need a new day job pretty soon after the results of a contentious May 17 Party Primary vote.

Winning for the incumbent will be no easy feat as his in-state opponents and even former staffers have seized on his seemingly self-destructive wave of behavior and comments.

Madison Cawthorn is a repeat offender. He is also White.

Court records show this is the second time Cawthorn has been issued the charge of driving with a revoked license. The first, in 2017, was later dismissed.

Knox told McClatchy last month that he couldn’t comment on why Cawthorn’s license was revoked because that information is protected under the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

The video, released late Tuesday night, confirms a citation provided to McClatchy last month. For a complete recap of the traffic stop, visit here.

Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 in Shelby, N.C.