Politics

Madison Cawthorn dashcam video of revoked license released by judge

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) speaks at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Dallas on Friday, July 9, 2021. (Cooper Neill/The New York Times)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

According to the Charlotte Observer, a North Carolina trooper’s dashcam video shows a patrolman taking U.S. Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s driver’s license after pulling him over in Cleveland County on March 3.

On Tuesday, Superior Court Judge Martin McGee reviewed the North Carolina State Highway Patrol’s footage, stating that public interest requires the footage’s release, according to court records.

GOP welcomes unsavory characters, but Cawthorn’s time may be about up.

The Charlotte Observer notes Cleveland County District Attorney Mike Miller, a Republican, opposed the move out of concern that pretrial publicity could complicate the pending case, according to a court memorandum filed by news organizations seeking the release.

The Highway Patrol cited Cawthorn, 26, with driving while his license was revoked. The first-term Republican was cited after a traffic stop in Cleveland County around 10:30 p.m., Sgt. Chris Knox, a patrol spokesman, told McClatchy last month.

Madison Cawthorn

Cawthorn support wains in lieu of scandals and controversies

Cawthorn is seeking reelection in District 11, in far western North Carolina. He faces seven challengers in the May 17 primary.

If his declining poll numbers, dodging debates, outright lying,  and meager donations are any indication, Cawthorn may need a new day job pretty soon after the results of a contentious May 17 Party Primary vote.

Winning for the incumbent will be no easy feat as his in-state opponents and even former staffers have seized on his seemingly self-destructive wave of behavior and comments.

Madison Cawthorn is a repeat offender. He is also White.

Court records show this is the second time Cawthorn has been issued the charge of driving with a revoked license. The first, in 2017, was later dismissed.

Knox told McClatchy last month that he couldn’t comment on why Cawthorn’s license was revoked because that information is protected under the federal Driver’s Privacy Protection Act.

The video, released late Tuesday night, confirms a citation provided to McClatchy last month.  For a complete recap of the traffic stop, visit here.

Cawthorn is scheduled to appear in court on May 6 in Shelby, N.C.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

1 comment

Greg Knell April 20, 2022 - 2:41 pm

Why assume he’s lying? He says Republicans are hypocrites and guys like Rep, Matt Gaetz of Florida invite him to orgies and do cocaine. The Republican rep is under investigation for underage sex trafficking already and is know to show nude photos of his conquests to other Republicans on the floor of the House. If we know this about Gaetz why assume Cawthorn is lying? Republican legislators always pay for their mistresses abortions while claiming to be opposed and we know Newt was banging his Secretary on his office desk while going after Clinton for the same. The false Christian morality of Republicans should be constantly referenced. Trump us in civil court right now for rape. Cawthorn is a hero for his honest portrayal of most Republican legislators.

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Jarrin Jackson wants to shoot “godless commies”, runs...

420 hits different when Blacks are jailed and...

OPINION: Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves is a Racist

Congresswoman Karen Bass wants to end L.A. homelessness...

The MORE Act Presents a Case for Marijuana...

Brittney Griner remains detained as U.S. equal pay...

Biden press secretary: Student loan debt cancellation “still...

Stacey Abrams loses bid to use same fundraising...

Once again, Oklahoma refuses to form Commission on...

New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin federally indicted