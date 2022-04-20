The conservative battle against “woke” culture continues to escalate as a political candidate in Oklahoma seeks to prove that threats of violence will catapult him to public office. Conservative activist and self-described “Christian” Jarrin Jackson recently filed to run for the District 2 seat in Oklahoma’s state Senate, according to a March 14 filing with the Oklahoma State Election Board.

Having already endorsed other far-right candidates, Jarrin Jackson has gained notoriety in recent weeks after video footage of his beliefs were shared widely by Right Wing Watch, a nonprofit organization that works daily to “expose the Far-Right’s extreme and intolerant agenda.”

Standing beside a truck and dressed in overalls in a field, Jackson started a campaign video by claiming “we are at war with communism.”

“They’re coming for our kids, they’ve destroyed the economy, they’ve hostaged the government,” Jackson continues, seemingly referring to Democrats, who control the White House, House of Representatives, and Senate by razor thin margins.

Calling himself a bible-believing Christian while eerily shaving a knife, Jackson said he believes the gospel is the only way to win. He ended the video asking voters to “unleash” him in the Republican primary on June 28.

In a separate video, Jackson said “You can take a gun, shoot somebody in the face. It’s not hard. Sometimes it might even be fun. If they’re a godless commie and you really hate them, like it feels good, fleshly good, to fulfill your flesh. But that’s wrong. It’s sinful. That’s why we don’t do it.”

Right-wing activist Jarrin Jackson, who has not been shy about his desire to shoot "godless commies" in the face, is now running for a seat in the Oklahoma state senate: "I’d like to ask for your vote and for you to unleash me." https://t.co/kkc5EljrqX https://t.co/xL4IdQegEO pic.twitter.com/nOkcAPdTAb — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 25, 2022

Conservatives like Jarrin Jackson once called Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. a communist before his assassination

Comparing Democrats—who are overwhelmingly capitalists—to communists appears to be a rerun of old tactics used to halt social progress in a Democratic nation.

Ironically, while “Christian” conservative Republicans lump in any topic that involves political, social, economic or racial equity into the boogieman of “communism,” they claim to be soldiers of Jesus Christ on a mission to expand freedoms. Yet in reality, their goal appears to be to remake the country in their own image, marginalizing and demonizing anyone who disagrees with their worldview.

Some wonder how people who call themselves Christians can hypocritically hate their neighbors so vigorously. Yet, the hypocrisy remains on full display every year during the birthday of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

Dr. King, one of the world’s most beloved civil rights leaders, risked his life to achieve some of the very societal goals that Republicans today would denigrate.

Dr. King called out the evils of militarism, racism and poverty, a stance that would see him labeled a communist, have him banned from speaking in classrooms, and attacked with water hoses and pepper sprayed by the same Republicans who love to post MLK quotes today. Jarrin Jackson’s violent rhetoric is dangerous, especially when considering the fact that Dr. King was labeled a communist before his assassination in April of 1968.

What does it mean to be Christian?

Infact, Dr. King, a Christian minister, touched on this precise issue in his “Three Evils of Society” speech, an address delivered at the National Conference on New Politics on August 31, 1967.

“It is a sad fact that because of comfort, complacency, a morbid fear of Communism and our proneness to adjust to injustice, the Western nations that initiated so much of the revolutionary spirit of the modern world have now become the arch anti-revolutionaries,” Dr. King said nearly 55 years ago. “This has driven many to feel that only Marxism has the revolutionary spirit. In a sense, Communism is a judgment of our failure to make democracy real and to follow through on the revolutions that we initiated. Our only hope today lies in our ability to recapture the revolutionary spirit and go out into a sometimes hostile world, declaring eternal opposition to poverty, racism and militarism,” Dr. King added.

Meanwhile, conservative activist Jarrin Jackson asked his supporters to send “bullets” in the form of donations to his campaign, according to a post on Telegram.

The Oklahoma Republican primary for state Senate will take place on June 28, 2022. Jackson currently has three primary opponents.