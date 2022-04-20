OneUnited Bank hosts 12th Annual “I Got Bank” contest for kids to celebrate National Financial Literacy Month. April is Financial Literacy Month, and OneUnited Bank celebrates annually by motivating our community to make financial literacy a core pricipal for families and students. OneUnited Bank is the largest Black-owned bank in the US.

In celebration of National Financial Literacy Month, OneUnited Bank is proud to announce its 12th Annual “I Got Bank!” National Financial Literacy Contest where ten children will win a $1,000 savings account.

Students from across the country between the ages of 8 and 12 are encouraged to read a financial literacy book of their choosing, and either write a 250-word essay or create an art project to show how they would apply what they learned from the book to their daily lives.

Submissions must be emailed or postmarked by June 30, 2022. The Bank will choose ten winners and award each winner a $1,000 savings account at OneUnited Bank by August 31, 2022.

Teri Williams, OneUnited Bank President and author of I Got Bank! What My Granddad Taught Me About Money, wrote the book when she found that there weren’t enough books geared toward educating urban youth about finances.

“In 2022, we launched the OneTransaction Podcast to encourage our community to focus on one transaction to close the wealth gap for their family,” Ms. Williams said. “Our contest and free e-book encourage families to teach their children how to build wealth and make financial literacy a core value in the Black community!”

Here is a list of last year’s pre-teen winners of the OneUnited Bank “I Got Bank” contest:

Travis Brown, 8, Hialeah, FL,

Gilana Freeman, 12, Dallas, TX,

Ariel Hartman, 10, Tamarac, FL,

Amel Johns, 12, Washington, DC,

Jackson Lennox, 12, Sunrise, FL,

Aziza McKay, 10, Dorchester, MA,

Ada Nazneen, 10, Rocklin, CA,

Kylie Thurman, 9, Miami, FL,

Shalena Prakash, 11, Duarte, CA,

Christian Turner, 9, Los Angeles, CA.

For more information about the “I Got Bank” contest for kids please visit: www.oneunited.com/book.