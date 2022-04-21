Video shows Mike Tyson punching plane passenger after being harassed

Mike Tyson kept his cool with an excited passenger eager for attention until the moment he decided he had enough, punching the man several times, according to a video shared by TMZ.

Allegedly on a Jet Blue airline headed from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday night, a man in the video can be seen excitedly pointing to Mike Tyson after he discovered the famous heavyweight boxing champion was sitting directly in front of him.

Standing up behind Tyson, the man in the video excitedly says “Talking to the boss, talking to the boss,” as he gestures with his hands over Tyson’s head. Meanwhile, the person filming appears to be a friend of the man who says, “Talking to Mike Tyson, bro. This sh*t crazy.”

After securing a selfie with Tyson, according to Complex, the man appears to continually taunt and aggravate Tyson as the man recording the video jokingly laughs, “Should’ve never gave you n*ggas money.”

The altercation then jumps to a moment when Mike Tyson is repeatedly punching the man behind him, the video appears to show.

Mike Tyson punches man who harassed him on plane

According to Complex, Tyson walks off the plane leaving the man with a bloody face. The man received medical attention and has reportedly contacted police.

Notably, the video comes less than a month after a similar incident in which Mike Tyson kept his cool as a fan at a comedy club attempted to harass him. Determined to challenge Tyson to a fight, the man even pulled out a gun, to the shock of the crowd, while Tyson remained calm.

It’s unclear what leads people to harass a man known for having a knock-out punch, but if the phrase “f*ck around and find out” is any indicator, it appears some people prefer hands-on learning.