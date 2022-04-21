News

Mike Tyson punches plane passenger after being harassed, video shows

by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
by Deon Osborne, Associate Editor
Video shows Mike Tyson punching plane passenger after being harassed
TMZ video screenshot
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

Mike Tyson kept his cool with an excited passenger eager for attention until the moment he decided he had enough, punching the man several times, according to a video shared by TMZ.

Allegedly on a Jet Blue airline headed from San Francisco to Florida on Wednesday night, a man in the video can be seen excitedly pointing to Mike Tyson after he discovered the famous heavyweight boxing champion was sitting directly in front of him.

Standing up behind Tyson, the man in the video excitedly says “Talking to the boss, talking to the boss,” as he gestures with his hands over Tyson’s head. Meanwhile, the person filming appears to be a friend of the man who says, “Talking to Mike Tyson, bro. This sh*t crazy.”

After securing a selfie with Tyson, according to Complex, the man appears to continually taunt and aggravate Tyson as the man recording the video jokingly laughs, “Should’ve never gave you n*ggas money.”

The altercation then jumps to a moment when Mike Tyson is repeatedly punching the man behind him, the video appears to show.

Mike Tyson punches plane passenger after being harassed, video shows

FILE – In this June 7, 2005, file photo, former Heavyweight Champion Mike Tyson, right, spars with his trainer Jeff Fenech in the ring at Burr Gymnasium in Washington. Fenech will undergo surgery in Bangkok to repair an infected heart valve. Australian boxer Jack Brubaker tells The Associated Press his mentor is hospitalized with a bad lung infection but remains conscious. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File)

Mike Tyson punches man who harassed him on plane

According to Complex, Tyson walks off the plane leaving the man with a bloody face. The man received medical attention and has reportedly contacted police.

Notably, the video comes less than a month after a similar incident in which Mike Tyson kept his cool as a fan at a comedy club attempted to harass him. Determined to challenge Tyson to a fight, the man even pulled out a gun, to the shock of the crowd, while Tyson remained calm.

It’s unclear what leads people to harass a man known for having a knock-out punch, but if the phrase “f*ck around and find out” is any indicator, it appears some people prefer hands-on learning.

Deon Osborne was born in Minneapolis, MN and raised in Lawton, OK before moving to Norman where he attended the University of Oklahoma. He graduated with a bachelor’s degree in Strategic Media and has written for OU’s student newspaper the OU Daily as well as OKC-based Red Dirt Report. He now lives in Tulsa and serves as the Associate Editor for The Black Wall Street Times. He is also a former intern at Oklahoma Policy Institute.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

South Carolina Supreme Court halts execution by firing...

Tulsa Police officer arrested on child abuse allegations

Details emerge of Dwayne Haskins fatal highway car...

Michelle Obama’s brother sues private school in Milwaukee

Black newlywed couple spends $500 on wedding 

Madison Horn runs for US Senate against Lankford...

Interledger Foundation connects innovators around the world

OneUnited Bank hosts 12th Annual “I Got Bank”...

AARP launches online resource center to help veterans...

Madison Cawthorn dashcam video of revoked license released...