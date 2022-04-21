News

Police play Disney music to prevent video recordings from going viral

Police play Disney music to prevent video recordings from going viral
A Santa Ana police officer apologizes to Santa Ana councilman Johnathan Ryan Hernandez after the police cranked up some Disney tunes earlier this month in hopes of preventing a local blogger from filming them while they were working. YouTube and other social media sites can remove content with unauthorized copyrighted materials including music. (Screen image from Santa Ana Audits Youtube channel)
A growing trend with police departments across the country involves officers playing copyrighted music when they know they are being recorded by bystanders so that the video will likely be taken down if posted online.

A recent video of Santa Ana City Council-member Johnathan Ryan Hernandez confronting police in his district has been viewed by almost 200,000 on the YouTube channel Santa Ana Audits. The channel is dedicated to filming interactions with Santa Ana Police.

 

The Council-member said he was home at 11 p.m. on April 4, when he said he heard loud Disney songs being played over a P.A. system. After about an hour and a half he said he went outside to find out where the music was coming from.

“Guys, what’s going on with the music?” Hernandez asked an officer blasting the music. “Why are you playing Disney music?”

The officer looks at the person recording the video and mentions something about “copyright infringement.”

Realizing he was talking to a city council-member, the officer then apologized to Hernandez and then to the person recording the video.

“Have some respect for my community,” Hernandez said.

City leader demands an end to police practice of using music to disrupt recordings

On Tuesday, Hernandez said at a City Council meeting that he wants lawmakers to ban the practice.

“This is a practice that no officer should engage in. There’s no reason to ever behave this way with members of the public, especially if you’re an officer with a badge and a gun,” he said.

“The practice of utilizing music to deter members of the public from recording (police) isn’t something we’re going to allow to continue,” he added.

“What bothers me most about this practice is that we’re trying to build trust with the community,” said Mayor Vicente Sarmiento. “We’re trying to establish this relationship where we say, ‘When you see something, say something.’ Well, sometimes, all you can say is to videotape something or to document something.  And this really chills that sort of activity.”

No bill has been introduced yet to ban this police practice.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

