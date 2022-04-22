Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named 2022 Teacher of the year

Kurt Russell, a history teacher at Oberlin High School in Oberlin, Ohio, has been named the 2022 National Teacher of the Year.

According to 10 WBNS, the Council of Chief State School Officers announced Tuesday that Russell is the organization’s National Teacher of the Year for 2022. The group previously named him Ohio’s teacher of the year.

Far from an overnight success story, for the last 25 years, Russell has been teaching history and African American history at Oberlin High School in Lorain County.

While school boards and legislators aim to remove Black culture from school texts, Russell has used his experiences to introduce a curriculum for all.

Kurt Russell credits the 440 for who he is.

With the city on his back, Russell says, “Oberlin provided that ethic of hard work, being nice to people, being considerate, listening, having an open ear. That’s who Oberlin is; that’s in our DNA.”