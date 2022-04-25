Megan Thee Stallion speaks on 2020 shooting for the first time

Megan Thee Stallion, originally Megan Pete, is publicly speaking out in her first televised interview addressing the 2020 shooting allegedly involving rapper Tory Lanez.

Megan Thee Stallion accuses Lanez, whose real name is Daystar Peterson, of shooting her in the foot. He has denied the allegations to date.

While speaking with CBS Mornings co-host Gayle King, Megan Thee Stallion said after leaving a house party in the Hollywood Hills with Lanez and a friend from Houston, there was an argument in the car because she wanted to leave and others didn’t.

“It was an argument because I was ready to go and everybody else wasn’t ready to go. But that’s, like, normal friend stuff,” Megan Thee Stallion told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King. “It shouldn’t have got this crazy.”

Megan Thee Stallion said the argument quickly escalated and turned violent after she got out of the car. She accuses Lanez of firing a gun at her several times.

“So I get out of the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming. And he said, ‘Dance, b—-.’ And he started shooting. And I’m just like, ‘Oh, my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared,” said Megan Thee Stallion.

“So is he in the car shooting from the car, Megan? How is he?” King asked her to clarify.

Megan says she felt her life was in danger

“He is standing up over the window shooting. And I didn’t even want to move. I didn’t want to move too quick,” she said. Megan Thee Stallion told King that at the time she thought, “I don’t know if he’s gonna shoot something that’s, like, super important. I don’t know if he could shoot me and kill me.”

Los Angeles Police Department Detective Ryan Stogner testified that he spoke with Megan Thee Stallion and that she told him that she heard Lanez say, “Dance, b—-,” before firing at her at about 4:30 a.m. July 12, 2020, as the bikini-clad woman got out of a Cadillac SUV for the second time that morning following an argument.

She stated that a female friend of hers who had been in the vehicle ran up to her afterward, along with Lanez, and that he “emphatically apologized for what he did” and offered to drive her home.

The detective said Megan Thee Stallion told police that Lanez “offered her money” and begged her not to say anything, telling her that he was on probation.

In a video posted on Instagram Live following the shooting, Megan said, “Tory shot me. You shot me and you got your publicist and your people…lying…Stop lying.”

Where do things stand now?

According to The Cut, the trial is set to begin on September 14, 2022. If convicted, Lanez could reportedly face up to 22 years and eight months in prison.

Lanez was briefly taken into custody in a Downtown Los Angeles courtroom on April 5 for allegedly violating the terms of a pre-trial protective order stemming from social media posts allegedly directed at Megan Thee Stallion without naming her.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office charged Tory Lanez with assault and weapons charges in connection with the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in late 2020. Lanez pleaded not guilty to all charges.

If you or someone you know has been affected by domestic abuse, we encourage you to reach out:

The National Domestic Violence Hotline

http://thehotline.org

1-800-799-SAFE (7233)