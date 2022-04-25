Tech

Tyrance Billingsley II, Legacy of Black Wall Street, graces TEDx stage

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
Tyrance Billingsley II gives TEDx Talk at Univ. of Tulsa
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

In 1905 Tulsa’s own Ottawa Gurley, a Black man, bought 40 acres of land, along with his partner John the Baptist Stratford. This may come as news to you but for Tyrance Billingsley II, it’s a North Star leading to much more.

On a new TED Talk, Billingsley II expertly outlines the story of O.W. Gurley and J.B. Stratford, two men who would foundationally change life for Black Oklahomans and soon the entire country.

According to Billingsley II, they achieved this by selling 40 acres of land to Black people “looking to build their lives and businesses alongside other Black people.”

That historic location is where Black Wall Street still exists today.

Black Wall Street was more than a catchy name, it was the truth. With over 600 businesses, hospitals, banks, law offices, private planes, and more, Black Wall Street was the one place in America where Black people communally thrived.

“This was a dumbfounding accomplishment,” says Billingsley II.

Billingsley II points out that Black people, only one generation removed from enslavement, rebounded in an unforeseen fathom, even amid ubiquitous laws and customs rooted in racism.

Billingsley II details the destruction of Black Wall Street and names names in the process, providing lucid accounts of the tragedy that befell our one and only Black oasis. At the end of the infamous massacre, “over 300 lives were lost and over 10,000 Black people were left homeless”, stated Billingsley II.

Billingsley II recalled the wealth-income gap which most Black Americans have yet to gain any traction on along with putrid projections for the future, yet he’s offering more than a history lesson, he’s offering an alternative.

Black Wall Street Legacy Festival back for a second year, organizers say

The last three known living survivors in a horse-drawn carriage during commemoration events honoring the centennial of the Tulsa Race Massacre. Hughes Van Ellis (left), Lessie Benningfield Randle (center) and Viola Fletcher (right).(Mike Creef / The Black Wall Street Times)

Billingsley II looks within to help those without.

Billingsley stated he developed a three-pronged approach to reimagining what Black Wall Street could look like today. To summarize: 1. Tech is a great industry to build wealth within a decade’s time. 2. Tech is consistently utilized globally as a core medium. 3. Due to an anticipated “tech talent shortage” by 2030, up to 4.3 million high-salaried tech jobs will be available.

Comparing his vision to Gurley and Stratford’s, Billingsley II stated he had an epiphany of Black Tech Street in the same community that once thrived there one hundred years ago.

While his vision would provide obvious financial security and generational wealth, Billingsley II says it’s even bigger than that. “More importantly, a new story of what it means to be Black in America” is what’s needed according to the soothing orator.

Billingsley II wants Black people to be the catalyst behind the next tech boom.

The tech boom, or what Billingsley II calls the “fourth industrial revolution”, must involve Black participation at the helm.

While it’s easy to discuss problems of the past and hypothesize about contemporary solutions, Billingsley II provides historical and present-day receipts for the injustices committed throughout U.S. history against people who were simply looking to live their lives.

Struck with an ambitious epiphany, only time will tell if the tech industry revitalizes Black Wall Street as Billingsley II envisions. If his dream comes to fruition, the landscape of America could change forever.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Why underserved communities deserve a voice in the...

Blavity’s 2-day AFROTECH WORLD launches in the metaverse...

South African telescope discovers galactic laser 5 billion...

Netflix is testing a new feature that charges...

Instagram taking steps to ensure equitable credit for...

Career Karma raises $40 million, connects users to...

After his mother died of heart failure, Otis...

Dr. Betty Harris, renowned chemist, has saved countless...

Techstars launches accelerator program for underrepresented founders

An American tech pioneer, Dr. Marian Croak is...