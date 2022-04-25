Monthly concert series at Mercury Lounge curates Tulsa’s top talent

Produced by Tulsa Creative Engine and Fansub with support from Tulsa Remote, ‘SELECT Showcase’ will highlight Tulsa’s top musical talent across genres and create space for new fans to tap into the most exciting artists in the Tulsa music scene.

TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa-based non-profit organization Tulsa Creative Engine (TCE) is teaming up with Tulsa-based tech start-up Fansub to bring a new monthly musical talent showcase series to Mercury Lounge.

‘SELECT Showcase’ will highlight top musical talent across different genres, beginning Thursday, April 28 with rock band Manta Rays, indie pop songstress Lex and ‘Fire in Little Africa’ artists R&B singer Ausha LaCole and DJ Doc Free.

There is no cover charge to attend the events thanks to sponsor Tulsa Remote, but fans should RSVP on Fansub to secure entry or to make an optional donation to Tulsa Creative Engine.

TCE’s mission is to develop the creative ecosystem in Tulsa by investing in musicians, artists and creatives that build culture. TCE executive director Chris Davis says the event is an opportunity to build community, expand artists’ fanbase, and create an access point for new fans to get acquainted with the fast-growing Tulsa music scene.

“This is probably the most exciting time for Tulsa music since the days of Leon Russell and the Tulsa Sound,” Davis said. “We have tons of new people moving to our city and great new artists popping up all the time, so we felt the need to create an event where people can experience a few different artists in a single show.”

SELECT Showcase promises to deliver the best of Tulsa’s musical artists at Mercury Lounge

To produce the event series Tulsa Creative Engine formed a partnership with Fansub, a tech start-up founded in Atlanta and now based in Tulsa, which gives artists and venues a convenient way to create special ticketed live or virtual stream experiences for their fans. Fansub CMO and Head of Booking Michael Lombardi said the showcase is part of a strategy to build music business infrastructure in Tulsa.

“We are excited to be a part of creating infrastructure for Tulsa’s rich music community,” Lombardi said. “That’s exactly what the SELECT Showcase is about: providing an opportunity to Tulsa’s top talent while aiming to create an engaging and inviting environment for the community of Tulsa.”

SELECT Showcase will take place at Mercury Lounge once a month on Thursday evenings. Other showcase dates are May 26, June 23, July 21 and Aug. 25. Lineups will be announced at least two weeks before each date. For each event doors will open at 8 p.m. and performances will begin at 9 p.m.

For more information visit TulsaCreativeEngine.org or Fansub.live.