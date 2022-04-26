Tyre Sampson’s Parents file lawsuit in amusement park fatal disaster

Tyre Sampson, 14, died after falling from a ride at ICON Park in Orlando FL on March 24. His parents filed a civil wrongful death lawsuit on Monday.

Nicole “Nikki’ Fried, the Florida commissioner of agriculture and consumer services, recently announced the findings of a forensic engineer’s field investigation report on the March 24 incident that killed Tyre Sampson of St. Louis, Missouri.

According to ABC News, Tyre Sampson’s father, Yarnell Sampson, filed the lawsuit in the 9th Circuit Court in Orange County, Florida, accusing ICON Park in Orlando and other defendants, including the manufacturer and the operator of the FreeFall thrill ride, of negligence.

“Tyre had a long and prosperous life in front of him that was cut short by this tragic event,” the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit also alleges the ride’s operators should have known that riders could be “subject to unreasonably dangerous and foreseeable risks, and that serious injury and death of the occupants in the ride could result.”