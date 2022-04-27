Education

J.R. Smith wins Academic Athlete of the Year with 4.0 GPA

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
J.R. Smith wins Academic Athlete of the Year with 4.0 GPA
J.R. Smith (Credit: Spencer D. Turkin_
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail

North Carolina A&T’s J.R. Smith was named the Academic Athlete of the Year earning a 4.0 during his freshman year at the HBCU.

“If I’m being honest at all, I was terrified to go back to school…Literally, these assignments still make my head sweat. Overcoming these fears of being vulnerable and open about my disability has given me real power! Power no one will ever take from me!,” the former NBA champion tweeted.

J.R. Smith has documented his experiences attending college for the first time, since the former NBA player skipped college after high school to go professional. 

J.R. Smith, Academic Athlete of the Year

Stars from across the NBA and sports world showed their support congratulating the NCAA athlete on his accomplishment.

Smith has long been the butt of many jokes during his NBA career for plays that sometimes were a head-scratcher, and the internet would explode with memes. NBA sixth man of the year GOAT Lou Williams wanted to make sure the internet exploded with Smith’s accomplishments as much as it did with his blunders.

The Academic Athlete of the Year is making waves big enough for others to follow and eventually ride themselves.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Harvard University to spend $100 million researching its...

Law student groups call for suspension of Professor...

Atlanta’s Spelman College taps Dr. Helene Gayle as...

Oberlin’s Kurt Russell named 2022 Teacher of the...

Michelle Obama’s brother sues private school in Milwaukee

OneUnited Bank hosts 12th Annual “I Got Bank”...

Henry Louis Gates Jr. to trace family lineage...

Black grads from these 10 HBCUs earn higher...

HBCU students, faculty press urgent need for climate...

Beauty and Designz Studio Lounge saves a seat...