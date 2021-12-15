Sports

J.R. Smith shares he got a 4.0 during first college semester

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
J.R. Smith
J.R. Smith made headlines earlier this year when the 35-year-old decided to enroll full-time at the HBCU North Carolina A&T while also competing on the golf team.

The two-time NBA Champion made the jump straight from high school to play in the NBA back in 2004, never attending college. After he retired from his 18-year NBA career, the former champion still had NCAA eligibility left and decided to use it to play golf.

In a minute-long video posted today, Smith revealed that he got a 4.0 in his first semester of college. Just a couple of days ago, he tweeted out that he thought he fell short of his goal. Today, he received word that he earned a 4.0 – academic perfection!

“I can’t even describe the feeling, I ain’t even gonna lie,” Smith said. “A lot of hard work went into that sh*t.”

Smith would tweet out his college experiences after many thought he wasn’t actually going to class or doing the work.

His tweets were raw and oftentimes funny reading about some of the realizations he was finally having.

Sports fans were able to relate with the NBA champion through he tweets, as he was experiencing something that many of us had gone through. Anyone who has attended college at some point could relate to what Smith was going through.

Congratulations to J.R. Smith on achieving a 4.0! 

