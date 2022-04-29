Social Justice

Justice Department charges Michigan man with noose-involved hate crime

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Kenneth Pilon (FBI)
A Michigan man has officially been charged with hate crimes after being accused of terrorizing his neighbors in an attempt to intimidate them out of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement, reports the Justice Department.

According to REVOLT TV, on Wednesday, Kenneth Pilon was charged with six counts of interfering with federally protected activities, which include protests after the death of George Floyd.

Hate crimes remain an American disease.

In June and July 2020 the 61-year-old Pilon reportedly frequented several establishments across the Saginaw community and left nooses with a disturbing note attached.

“An accessory to be worn with your ‘BLM’ t-shirt. Happy Protesting!” read the message inside of the letter. The notes were left in a Goodwill parking lot, the inside of 7-Eleven beverage cooler, and a Walmart parking lot.

Regina Simon believes that she and her then-husband, Donald Simon were targeted after Pilon witnessed her in the lawn of her home sporting a BLM t-shirt. A day later, the disturbing note was left in Donald’s truck along with a noose according to REVOLT TV.

“When he got in the truck, he noticed on the side of the door was this noose with a note attached to it,” said Regina. “At first I’m thinking it’s a joke, somebody trying to be funny, but then I’m like this isn’t funny.”

Biden leans on legislation to curb hate.

Hate crimes have infested our society and left Blacks, Jews, and Asians most vulnerable throughout American history and most recently as well. And while the Biden Administration has recently passed the Antilynching Act to make lynchings a federal crime, men like Pilon still exist, along with their racist views and deeds.

After posting a photo of the note to her Facebook page, Regina was contacted by the NAACP and the FBI began investigating.

The FBI stated that Pilon was on a mission to scare and taunt people out of “participating lawfully in speech and peaceful assembly opposing the denial of Black people’s right to enjoy police protection and services free from brutality.”

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

