Black on Black Power Party puts self-love back into the community

Negro Spiritual 121, a Tulsa non-profit that believes in the power of love and freedom, is hosting its “Black on Black Power Party” on Saturday, April 30 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at B.S Roberts Park in the historic Greenwood District.

Featuring live performances, food trucks, local vendors and community resources, the event is free for all ages. Yet, it’s about more than just having a good time. For the organization’s founder Baxter, it’s about building community.

“The importance of the Black on Black Power Party is to convey a level of power that is within us all in our community, that we may not see or we may not tap into,” Baxter told The Black Wall Street Times.

Saturday’s event comes off the heels of two previous events, Black on Black education and Black on Black Respect March.

The education event, also titled “J’s for A’s,” drew in community donations to award students with straight A’s and students who had made the most improvements on March 27 at the Greenwood Cultural Center.

Black power is self-love, community pride

While the phrase “Black on Black” has been used as a negative connotation referencing criminality in Black communities, Baxter intentionally changed the meaning of the phrase, turning a negative into a positive.

He defines P.O.W.E.R. as “personal ownership with every roadblock.”

“In order for us to better our community we must keep all of our power, and we must take ownership of every roadblock that is in our way and look for the solutions within ourselves, that’s power,” Baxter said.

“With that type of power comes pride, self-respect, Self-love and an appreciation and value for our own for our abilities,” he added.

To learn about Saturday’s free event for the entire family, visit negrospiritual121.org.