Imprisoned U.S. Marine Trevor Reed leaves Russia as Brittney Griner stays

On Wednesday, United States Marine Trevor Reed was released in a prisoner exchange with Russia, according to his family and government officials.

How did it happen? And where is Brittney Griner?

According to NBC News, the exchange between Russia and the U.S. unfolded Wednesday, trading Reed, who was jailed in Moscow, for convicted Russian drug trafficker Konstantin Yaroshenko, who was sentenced to 20 years in prison in the U.S. in 2010.

The swap took place “as a result of a long negotiation process,” Maria Zakharova, a spokesperson for Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, stated on her verified Telegram channel.

Biden welcomes Reed home with no end of War in Ukraine in sight

“Today, we welcome home Trevor Reed and celebrate his return to the family that missed him dearly,” President Joe Biden said in a statement Wednesday morning.

“The negotiations that allowed us to bring Trevor home required difficult decisions that I do not take lightly,” he said. “His safe return is a testament to the priority my Administration places on bringing home Americans held hostage and wrongfully detained abroad.”

Did Biden forget the most famous American currently held in hostage?

While every falsely or unjustly sentenced prisoner longs for liberation, the Biden Administration chose to save Trevor Reed while Britney Griner remains behind bars and far removed from public sight.

Though Griner’s only been in Russia a fraction of the time of Reed, the Biden Administration has given no indication that any measurable effort is underway to save Griner from serving a ten-year sentence over an alleged cannabis vape pen.

Clear across the world, race remains a factor.

Black women are routinely overlooked and assumed resilient and resistant to the vicious mistreatments of those who perpetrate and allow violence to be inflicted upon their bodies. Griner continues to sit in a Russian jail cell.