VIDEO: Dave Chappelle attacked onstage at Netflix Is A Joke Festival

Dave Chappelle was attacked on stage last night at the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival at the Hollywood Bowl. Police state a man who was armed with a replica gun rushed a stage and tackled comedian Dave Chappelle as he was performing in Los Angeles Tuesday evening.

The Los Angeles Police Department early Wednesday confirmed the attack, saying the weapon the man was also carrying was an ejectable knife.

Several videos and accounts posted online showed the man climbing onto the front of the Hollywood Bowl stage and rushing toward Chappelle. At least one video showed the comedian falling to the floor, with several other people rushing to apprehend the person.

Dave Chappelle was not seriously harmed.

The attacker, a member of the audience at the show, was detained by the venue’s security team and later taken to the hospital with “superficial injuries,” the LAPD said. A video posted online of the alleged attacker appeared to the unidentified man on a stretcher.

Neither Dave Chappelle nor any officer was injured, police said.

Buzzfeed reporter Brianna Sacks also shared a video showing the man being loaded onto an ambulance. Sacks said that, before the attack, the comedian spoke about increased security around him in the wake of widespread backlash for jokes he has made about the transgender community.

After the attack, Chappelle joked that “it was a trans man,” igniting instant outrage by critics of his long-held views of the transgender community.

Actor, comedian Dave Chappelle was attacked last night while performing a live set at the Netflix Is A Joke Festival in L.A. "I am going to kill that n*gger," Chappelle jokingly said. He later added, "It was a trans man," Chappelle later joked.https://t.co/mTrAFBPldV pic.twitter.com/umIXH0rURB — The Black Wall Street Times (@TheBWSTimes) May 4, 2022

The ‘Oscars Slap’ reverberates across America’s cheek.

In late March when Will Smith approached the stage and slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Oscars ceremony, many comedians warned that it set a dangerous precedent for them in particular.

While the motive for Tuesday night’s attack is not known, this run-in could have ended far worse and security measures will surely be taken to ensure the safety of high profilers like Dave Chappelle.

ABC 7 reports Chris Rock was also on stage last night after hearing the news of Chappelle’s attack and joked: “Was that Will Smith?”