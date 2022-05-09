North Tulsa’s Oasis Fresh Market joins ‘Double Up’ Program

Listen to this article here

According to KTUL, Oasis is the first grocery store in Tulsa to launch the Double Up Oklahoma Program, which makes it more affordable to buy fresh fruits and foods.

While a federal program has not yet been established, programs like Double Up are meeting an immediate need for Oklahoma families.

Democratic Senator, Corey Booker of New Jersey, recently chastised a Biden official over the food desert crisis that has devastated communities of color particularly hard, including Tulsa.

What’s in the ‘Double Up’ Program?

“The Double Up program matches snap purchases up to $20 a day, with the benefit that’s only good for fresh produce,” said Chris Bernard, executive director of Hunger Free Oklahoma. “So what it does is it incentivizes healthy choices, it helps stretch family’s dollars, longer or farther, which especially at a time of inflation is really important.”

History is being made at Oasis Fresh Market