Brandon Leake uses influence to fuel dream of community grocery store

Stockton’s Kmart closed in 2019.

According to ABC 10 , the 84,000 square-foot property has become what Leake and other community members describe as an “eyesore.” It is also right in the middle of Stockton’s disadvantaged southeast side, which is also known as a food desert due to a lack of grocery stores.

“There’s liquor stores, drug stores or corner stores galore around the community, so we’re not lacking in that. We’re lacking in healthy food access, healthy exercise,” Leake said. “Nobody should have to consider what a four-mile bus ride would be, or asking church members for rides to be able to get to a grocery store because you don’t have a store nearby.”

Leake sees potential where others see the past.

Leake, winner of season 15’s America’s Got Talent in 2020 as a poet, wanted to do more than turn away from the eyesore.

“I think a majority of the world sees it for its potential; they have an understanding that, if this place were to become something good, it could be the very thing that shifts the community for good,” Leake said. Brandon Leake is not alone in the food desert fight.

While historically Black communities across America have been transformed, gentrified, and abandoned, Leake envisions a different future for this space.

“I want the youth of this community to grow up where access to healthy food, access to a place where they can healthily exercise is a normality and not a luxury,” Leake said. “There’s no excuse for a city like Stockton, the most diverse city in the entire United States per capita, to not be providing healthy alternatives.”