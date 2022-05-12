70-year-old police victim speaks out since taunting and brutal attack

Listen to this article here

Seventy-year-old police victim Ladonna Paris speaks out for the first time since her brutal attack by Tulsa Police Department officer Ronni Carrocia.

In the video, officer Carrocia is seen laughing and provoking Paris, who was locked in a bathroom and suffering from a manic episode. EMSA medics confirmed that Paris was suffering from a manic episode.

Prior to LaDonna Paris’ mental health attack, she had never been in trouble with the law and continues to be described as an outstanding citizen, according to the community and members of her church.

During the press conference, some of Ladonna Paris’ first words were:

“This is Mental Health Awareness Month. There are so many people who suffer from mental illness. I’ve never had anything at all happen to me like this. ￼On that day, October 25. And it’s a day that I’m going to remember forever. ￼￼I always told my children, when they were young, The cops are your friends. If you’re ever in trouble, go to a cop. Well, I found out on that day that’s not true for all of us. I was mocked, taunted, and brutalized.”

The attack left Ms. Paris with a chipped tooth, abrasions to her face, injuries to her finger and leg, and severe psychological distress.

“One of the worst parts, after the video came out, was that TPD Chief Franklin actually came out and backed officer Ronni Carrocia and the actions of the other police officers,” Paris’ son Chris Williams explained. “That takes it away from just one individual bad apple, and it speaks to a system where an obvious miscarriage of justice is made.”

At the press conference, Paris said that a nurse informed her of how she got from booking to solitary confinement.

“A nurse at the jail said, ‘you look so much better now.’ I said, ‘what do you mean?’ and she said, ‘they dragged you from booking to solitary confinement.” Paris would spend a month in jail.

In March 2022, the Tulsa Police Department responded to the recent public backlash by issuing a formal statement explaining that the officers’ actions were in line with the department’s policies.

TPD’s statement did seemingly try to address officer Carrocia’s behavior, stating, “to be clear, the banter between the officer outside of the presence of the suspect can be received as unprofessional and has been addressed with the Officers.”

However, according to individuals working with the police department, officer Ronni Carrocia had already been warned about her unprofessional behavior by superiors in the past. Carrocia was placed on desk duty, high-ranking sources within TPD told The Black Wall Street Times, and is still employed with the Tulsa Police Department on Ladonna Paris dime as a tax-paying citizen.