Frank James pleads not guilty after NYC Subway shooting

Frank James was charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month in an attack that wounded 10 people and caused a widespread manhunt that he himself would ultimately end.

On Friday, James pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges.

Frank James said he was “pretty good” when asked by the judge.

According to CBS News, he entered the plea in federal court in Brooklyn, where U.S. District Judge William F. Kuntz will conduct the court’s business.

Frank James, 62, is facing charges of committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

The defendant was arrested April 13, about 30 hours after authorities say he drove from Philadelphia and unleashed smoke bombs and dozens of bullets in a train full of morning commuters as it approached a Brooklyn station. The shooting victims ranged in age from 16 to 60; all survived.

Authorities said James’s bank card, cellphone, and a key to a van he had rented were found at the shooting scene. Police also said they found the 9mm Glock semiautomatic handgun used in the shooting and traced it to James.

James doesn’t look like most mass shooters

Mental health concerns are often afforded to those who most commonly commit mass murder as a way of dissecting their life and puzzling it back together again. In doing so, a motive can potentially be reached. It is yet to be seen if Frank James will be evaluated in the same manner, or if he was given Burger King after being taken into custody.

Defense attorney Mia Eisner-Grynberg had cautioned at the time of James’ arrest not to rush to judgment and noted that James alerted police to his whereabouts. He was arrested in Manhattan’s East Village after he called a tip line saying he was at a fast food restaurant in that section of the city.

Frank James is currently held without bail and is due back in court July 25.