Fmr. Rep. Charles Booker to challenge Rand Paul’s Kentucky Senate seat

Former Democratic state Rep. Charles Booker easily won his primary race and will challenge Kentucky’s GOP Senator Rand Paul in the battle for Paul’s congressional seat.

According to the Courier-Journal, Booker and Paul were widely seen as the frontrunners in their party’s primaries, so their victories didn’t come as a big surprise. However, Booker made some history in Kentucky as the first Black person the Democratic Party has nominated for a U.S. Senate seat in the state.

Booker makes history but acknowledges job is not done until Rand Paul is out of office.

In fact, he’s the first Black person the Democratic Party in Kentucky has nominated for any statewide office.

“This is about our future,” he said. “This is about ending generational poverty. This is about grabbing racism by the roots and pulling it out. This is about healing. It’s about humanity, y’all.”

Charles Booker took home over 70% of votes.

Booker had earned 77% of the vote with 5% of the vote counted when the Associated Press called the race for him at 7:11 p.m. Tuesday. By 11:30 p.m., he was sitting at 73%, with 83% of the vote counted.

Booker jumped into Kentucky’s 2022 Senate race early, launching his campaign last July. His star rose during his 2020 campaign for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell’s seat, which got national attention as he joined Louisville’s historic racial justice protests.