Vice News report accuses Louisville cops of stealing money, sexual assault

Louisville Metro PD is under public scrutiny yet again. Vice News journalist Rob Ferdman reports that officers involved in the Breonna Taylor case were also engaged in illegal activities such as pocketing money from police seizures, including at Breonna Taylor’s home.

Corruption is the system in Louisville Metro PD.

An anonymous informant (current officer) spoke on the record to Ferdman about the culture of Louisville police officers who often kept money that was supposed to be turned in or reported. In one particular case, the informant stated he’s personally seen officers split $500,000. The officer did not clarify if he had taken a split of the money as well.

Ferdman claims there were “dozens” of Louisville officers participating in these illegal activities based on interviews and sources gathered during their investigation.

On the night of her fatal shooting, Breonna Taylor’s boyfriend, Kenneth Walker, reported $1,000 missing after the Louisville Metro Police shot up and raided their home. It was later discovered that another $14,000 had been taken from their home as well, according to Walker.

Sexual violence and police brutality thrive in Louisville Metro PD.

Ferdman states they’ve reviewed hundreds of documents and interviewed victims of sexual abuse and misconduct by the Louisville Metro Police. Ferdman states officers frequently wielded their power to the sexual dismay of female victims. Ferdman confirms that while complaints have been made, minimal internal action has occurred to stem the tide of assault against Louisville residents.

Ferdman states this has allowed “bad actors to continue acting unchecked and in some cases, victimize more women.”

Ferman states many of his sources are former and current officers in the department, but they face mounting pressure from their higher-ups not to speak to the media. Ferdman states officers would like to be more forthcoming, “but this is a system problem.”

Breonna Taylor has received zero justice in her murder. No officers have been charged for the five bullets that entered her body as she slept in bed.