Elon Musk denies sexual assault claim after $250,000 payment and NDA agreement

Tesla and SpaceX founder Elon Musk has denied sexual assault claims made by a former SpaceX flight attendant after a Business Insider report revealed a $250,000 settlement payment and signed non-disclosure agreement by the attendant.

According to the report, a young woman was hired by SpaceX as a flight attendant. She claims in 2016 an incident occurred in which the billionaire exposed his erect penis offering to buy her a horse in exchange for an erotic massage.

Musk denied the claims as a “politically motivated hit piece” saying there was “a lot more to this story.”

Flight Attendant Turned Masseuse

It seems as if Elon Musk has tried to get ahead of the Business Insider report as his Twitter activity has been ramping up in the past weeks after his attempt to buy Twitter became public knowledge.

Political attacks on me will escalate dramatically in coming months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 18, 2022

The attacks against me should be viewed through a political lens – this is their standard (despicable) playbook – but nothing will deter me from fighting for a good future and your right to free speech — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 20, 2022

Insider obtained documents chronicling the incident and spoke to a friend of the attendant on the condition of anonymity, citing fears of retaliation.

The flight attendant claims she was encouraged to get licensed as a masseuse so that she could give Elon Musk massages while aboard company jets. The 2016 incident allegedly took place in a private cabin on Musk’s jet during a flight to London.

Musk asked for a “full body massage” and was completely naked except for a small towel covering his privates when he “touched her and offered to buy her a horse if she would ‘do more’,” documents said. Elon Musk allegedly “exposed his genitals” to the attendant who denied his proposition.

Elon Musk approved $250,000 Settlement

In 2018, the attendant hired a California employment lawyer after she felt her shifts were cut back as a retaliation for denying Musk’s propositions.

According to documents the complaint was resolved quickly after a mediation session that Musk personally attended. In 2018, Musk, SpaceX, and the attendant entered into a severance agreement paying the attendant $250,000 in exchange for signed NDA’s and a promise not to sue over the claims.

Elon Musk has denied the sexual assault claims saying “if I were inclined to engage in sexual harassment, this is unlikely to be the first time in my entire 30-year career that it comes to light.”