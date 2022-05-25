News

Sacramento’s gun buyback program sees “overwhelming” response

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Courtesy of the Sacramento Police Department
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

The Sacramento Police Department held a gun buyback program over the weekend that saw an overwhelming response with the community turning in unwanted guns.

SPD hosted a “Gas for Guns Buyback” event on Saturday, providing a safe and efficient process for community members to turn in unwanted firearms to the SPD with no questions asked and no identification required.

The department said that 134 firearms were turned in by over 100 members of the community in a safe exchange for $50 gas gift cards.

 

Among other reasons, community members most commonly cited a lack of experience or knowledge with firearms, lack of knowledge of the legality of the firearms, or an inability to safely store the firearms as the main reasons for participating in the exchange.

“As a department we will continue to use innovative ideas to increase the safety of our community, said Chief Kathy Lester. I truly believe violent crime prevention is a shared responsibility and today’s overwhelming community participation is evidence of the success we can achieve together.” 

Sacramento Buyback Program Precedes School Shooting

Sacramento’s buyback program came three days before the worst school mass shooting since Sandy Hook in 2012. 

On Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas, an 18-year-old entered Robb Elementary School and barricaded himself inside a fourth grade classroom before killing 19 students and two teachers.

The teen responsible for the shooting was killed by law enforcement and later identified as Salvador Ramos.

The latest mass shooting has revived a national debate on gun reform and opened back up debate in Washington on passing gun laws.

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

1 comment

Beto O'Rourke interrupts Gov. Greg Abbott's press conference in Uvalde May 25, 2022 - 3:28 pm

[…] is predictable. It will happen and it will continue to happen until we change course,” he […]

Reply

Leave a Reply

You may also like

The U.S. has become “Land of the Imprisoned,...

Black trans youth targeted in Indiana school sports...

Still No Justice, Still No Peace Two Years...

Beto O’Rourke interrupts Gov. Greg Abbott’s press conference...

Brittney Griner’s wife, Cherelle, opens up about jailed...

Opinion: Our children deserve to grow up. Our...

Minneapolis police lack accountability 2 years after killing...

82-year-old woman graduates from the University of Maryland

‘We Will Never Forget’: Two years since police...

Jay Ellis reflects on his ‘Top Gun’ role...