News

REPORT: Biden plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower

by Ezekiel J. Walker
by Ezekiel J. Walker
REPORT: Biden plans to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about status of the country's fight against COVID-19 in the South Court Auditorium on the White House campus, March 30, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden is ordering a new national research push on long COVID, while also directing federal agencies to support patients dealing with the mysterious and debilitating condition. The White House said Tuesday that Biden is ordering the Department of Health and Human Services to coordinate an urgent new initiative across federal agencies, building on research already under way at the National Institutes of Health. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky, File)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

On Friday, The Washington Post reported the Biden administration is planning to cancel $10,000 in student debt per borrower, citing three people with knowledge of the matter.

The White House plan would apply to Americans earning less than $150,000 in the previous year, or less than $300,000 for married couples filing jointly, two of the people told the Post.

The current government pause in student interest and payments due to COVID-19 expires at the end of August and it has not yet been made clear if the administration planned to resume payment requirement then.

The sources, who were not identified, told WaPo that details could change as the Biden administration has been reluctant to unilaterally make an unprecedented cancellation of college debt owned by the U.S. government.

Student debt continues to widen the racial wealth gap further.

Cancelling only ten grand worth of student debt will leave millions of students who borrowed money in largely the same predicament they are in now as the national student loan debt topples $1 trillion.

This particularly impacts Black borrowers who are more likely to have defaulted on their loans due to hiring discrimination, a low-waged workforce, limited opportunities, and other factors.

Recently the Roosevelt Institute, a progressive think-tank, conducted a study on student loan borrowers. The study noted that forgiving student loans  “would provide more benefits to those with fewer economic resources and could play a critical role in addressing the racial wealth gap and building the Black middle class.”

$10,000 only scratches the surface for most student debt in America.

In the latest “something is better than nothing” news from Biden White House, this measure will fall short like many of Biden’s campaign promises.

While Biden may have publicly campaigned on cancelling $10,000 of student debt, his private promise that “nothing will fundamentally change” rings truer by the day.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Fire in Little Africa documentary is a profound...

Georgia organizations file preliminary injunction to challenge voting...

Day Parties provide Black Tulsans fun in the...

New law in Kenya encourages breastfeeding

Hank Miller family files lawsuit against Oklahoma Sheriff’s...

Police waited outside for 40 minutes during Uvalde...

Biden signs executive order to hold federal officers...

Amanda Gorman tweets poem reflecting on Uvalde shooting

Colin Kaepernick works out for Raiders in first...

OPINION: U.S. signs George Floyd executive order 2...