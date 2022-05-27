Teenage racing prodigy, Rajah Caruth, drives for 1st place on Friday

Rajah Caruth, an upcoming Junior at HBCU, Winston Salem State University, will be competing Friday evening in the General Tire 150 at Charlotte Motor Speedway. If he wins, the rising star will top the ranks as No. 1 in the ARCA Menards Series for Rev Racing.

The Black Wall Street Times spoke to Rajah Caruth hours before his potentially historic race.

Rajah Caruth knew his purpose from the beginning.

Caruth’s early list of accomplishments are why his body is adorned with sponsors, though let him tell it, racing isn’t on him — it’s in him.

Caruth credits the movie “Cars” and racing video games as his earliest inspirations before he could grab the wheel for himself. He even showed me a toy figurine of lead car, Lightning McQueen, that he still keeps from his youth.

Now at only 19 years of age, Caruth is less concerned with Pixar movies and more with being the absolute best. Asked about his feelings on race day, Caruth stated performing at a consistently high level is all that matters.

I just have to execute. I don’t bring emotion with me into the car.”

And when Rajah says execute, he means it. He expounded, “Racing is my life. I’ve missed WSSU homecomings — which sucked — but I had to race. It’s my passion. Hopefully I can make one soon though.”