Deion Sanders claps back at Nick Saban after recruiting accusations

Sports

by Ezekiel J. Walker
Jackson State football coach Deion Sanders speaks to the fans prior to the Jackson State's Blue and White Spring football game, an NCAA college football contest, Sunday, April 24, 2022, in Jackson, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)
Listen to this article here

Jackson State University’s Deion Sanders has never been known to be quiet. And when you call his name, you best not miss.

Earlier this week, legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed his gripes with college football’s recruitment process and accused other football programs of “paying players.” A big no-no in college sports.

While alleging that Texas A&M “bought every player on their team … made a deal for name, image and likeness” in reference to the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class, Nick Saban also said that Jackson State (Sander’s team) “paid a guy a million dollars last year.”

“It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it,” Saban claimed.

Nick Saban out here dry snitchin’.

While Coach Saban didn’t drop Deion Sander’s name specifically, it was easy to connect the dots to Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 recruit who spurned his longtime verbal commitment to Florida State to instead sign with Jackson State.

Saban apologized Thursday, particularly for singling out Sanders and JSU.

Aflac or not, Deion Sanders isn’t ducking Saban.

Coach Sanders, the Pro and College Football Hall of Famer entering his third season at JSU, issued a quick rebuttal to Saban’s initial statements late Wednesday night.

Sanders was clearly disturbed that Saban insinuated it took $1 million to recruit a top African American prospect to play football at an HBCU.

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

