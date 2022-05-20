Deion Sanders claps back at Nick Saban after recruiting accusations

Listen to this article here

Jackson State University’s Deion Sanders has never been known to be quiet. And when you call his name, you best not miss.

Earlier this week, legendary Alabama football coach Nick Saban addressed his gripes with college football’s recruitment process and accused other football programs of “paying players.” A big no-no in college sports.

While alleging that Texas A&M “bought every player on their team … made a deal for name, image and likeness” in reference to the Aggies’ top-ranked recruiting class, Nick Saban also said that Jackson State (Sander’s team) “paid a guy a million dollars last year.”

“It was in the paper and they bragged about it. Nobody did anything about it,” Saban claimed.

Nick Saban out here dry snitchin’.

While Coach Saban didn’t drop Deion Sander’s name specifically, it was easy to connect the dots to Travis Hunter, the nation’s No. 1 recruit who spurned his longtime verbal commitment to Florida State to instead sign with Jackson State.