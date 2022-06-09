Lil Nas X calls out BET after no nominations despite topping charts

Listen to this article here

Recently, some beef was laid on the grill between Lil Nas X and the BET Awards. The artist feels he has been snubbed after not receiving a single nomination for the upcoming BET Awards. The nominees were announced on June 1 with the award show taking place June 26.

This past year, Lil Nas X has had three songs reach No. 1 on the Billboard Top 100: “Montero (Call Me by Your Name),” “Industry Baby” (with Jack Harlow), and “Thats What I Want”. Industry Baby became the 2nd longest running #1 song on the Billboard rap charts of all time.

Since the start of 2021 he has won 11 awards and been nominated for 52 in different award shows.

In a series of since deleted tweets Lil Nas X said:

“thank you bet awards. an outstanding zero nominations again. black excellence!”

“idk maybe 3 of the biggest songs of last year & a critically acclaimed album. feel like that should’ve helped me a bit.”

“not even that, doesn’t even have to be me nominated. I just feel like black gay ppl have to fight to be seen in this world and even when we make it to the top mfs try to presented we are invisible.”

BET responds to Lil Nas X

Lil Nas X recently responded to a fan on Twitter who asked why he was acting like this since he has a grammy.

“This is my point exactly how can I get acknowledged by the most acclaimed award show in the world and then not even just 1 nomination from my own people? Is that not crazy? Am I really tripping?”

On June 7, Lil Nas X posted on his social media a snippet of his upcoming song “Late to da party ft. NBA Youngboy” with the caption ‘F— BET’. The song starts with the artist singing f— BET multiple times as he lip syncs and flips off the camera. Lil Nas would also tweet out “this not over no bet award this is about the bigger problem homophobia in the black community, y’all can sit and pretend all u want but imma risk it all for us”.