Proud Boys dealt another blow with sedition charges

The former shot caller of the far right-wing Proud Boys extremist group and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

The latest indictment against Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, may be the most damning to date. According to AP News, the indictment alleges that the Proud Boys conspired to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. Tarrio and the others — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

Proud Boys may dismantle but another group will replace it.

Throughout American history, there has never been a shortage of right wing racist militias dedicated to preserving a way of life for them at the expense of the larger population. On Jan. 6, according to reports, the Proud Boys collaborated to keep their preferred President in office while Trump’s most rabid supporters laid siege to the Capitol and those inside.

Though shocking over one year later, it would be a mistake to believe similar groups will not zig where the Proud Boys zagged. When patriotism is synonymous to barbarism, the only way to prove ultimate allegiance is to further their manic and misguided cause.

They really tried to overthrow the government.

Though the election was certified, the strategy and coordination implemented to crush democracy was wielded like never before in American history. Just like the Republican legislators who have combined efforts to ban books and eliminate abortions, right-winged lunatics have proven they’ll do whatever they can to restrict the free will of those who are simply different than them.