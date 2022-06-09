News

Proud Boys dealt another blow with sedition charges

by Ezekiel J. Walker
FILE - Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio wears a hat that says The War Boys and smokes a cigarette at a rally in Delta Park on Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. Tarrio, the former top leader of the far-right Proud Boys extremist group, and other members were indicted Monday, June 6, 2022, on seditious conspiracy charges for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden's 2020 electoral victory.(AP Photo/Allison Dinner, File)
The former shot caller of the far right-wing Proud Boys extremist group and other members were charged with seditious conspiracy for what federal prosecutors say was a coordinated attack on the U.S. Capitol to stop Congress from certifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 electoral victory.

The latest indictment against Henry “Enrique” Tarrio, the former Proud Boys chairman, may be the most damning to date. According to AP News, the indictment alleges that the Proud Boys conspired to forcibly oppose the lawful transfer of presidential power. Tarrio and the others — Ethan Nordean, Joseph Biggs, Zachary Rehl and Dominic Pezzola — were previously charged with different conspiracy counts.

Proud Boys may dismantle but another group will replace it.

Throughout American history, there has never been a shortage of right wing racist militias dedicated to preserving a way of life for them at the expense of the larger population. On Jan. 6, according to reports, the Proud Boys collaborated to keep their preferred President in office while Trump’s most rabid supporters laid siege to the Capitol and those inside.

Though shocking over one year later, it would be a mistake to believe similar groups will not zig where the Proud Boys zagged. When patriotism is synonymous to barbarism, the only way to prove ultimate allegiance is to further their manic and misguided cause.

They really tried to overthrow the government.

Though the election was certified, the strategy and coordination implemented to crush democracy was wielded like never before in American history. Just like the Republican legislators who have combined efforts to ban books and eliminate abortions, right-winged lunatics have proven they’ll do whatever they can to restrict the free will of those who are simply different than them.

According to AP News,  the news of these charges makes it the second time that the Justice Department has used them against those involved in the attack on the Capitol. In January, eleven members and associates of the Oath Keepers far-right anti-government group were charged with seditious conspiracy.

If convicted, each man faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. Tarrio has already served five months in jail after being arrested for burning a Black Lives Matter flag in front of a historic Black church in Washington D.C. in December 2020. That incident had initially led local police to bar him from the city on January 4th, two days before the insurrection at the Capitol. 

Hailing from Charlotte North Carolina, born litterateur and movie junky Ezekiel J. Walker has been writing since forever ago. Shortly after earning a B.A. in Psychology at Winston Salem State University, Walker released his first creative nonfiction book and has gone on to author two subsequent books related to African American culture. Walker's work has been published and covered in the Indy Star, Skipping Stones Magazine, Charlotte Magazine and a number of other publications. Right Brain creatively emaciated, Walker decided to try his hand at screenwriting and has won over thirty screenplay awards and film festival selections to date. Throughout his career, Walker has endeavored to tell empowering stories about powerful people.

