News

Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio calls Jan. 6 insurrection a “dust-up”

by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
by Mike Creef, Staff Writer
Washington Commanders Jack Del Rio calls Jan. 6 insurrection a "dust-up"
Washington Football Team defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio. (Brad Mills USA Today Sports)
Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter below and never miss the latest stories affecting Black America.

FacebookTwitterLinkedinEmail
Listen to this article here

Washington Commanders defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio claimed that the violent insurrection that took place on January 6 and left several Capitol police officers and one civilian dead was merely a “dust-up.”

Del Rio was asked by a reporter to comment on a tweet he made commenting on the upcoming January 6 Committee hearing questioning why the insurrection was being discussed.

The House committee investigating the Jan 6 insurrection is set to hold the first in a series of hearings laying out its initial findings Thursday night, a highly anticipated look at evidence the panel has been gathering for the last year.

On Wednesday at team minicamp, Del Rio doubled down on his tweet wondering why the insurrection was being looked into but not the “summer of riots, looting, burning and the destruction of personal property,” referencing the summer of mostly peaceful protests following the murder of George Floyd.

Jack Del Rio Deflection from Jan. 6 insurrection ignores data

The Armed Conflict Location & Event Data Project (ACLED) analyzed more than 7,750 Black Lives Matter demonstrations in all 50 states and Washington D.C. that took place in the wake of George Floyd’s death between May 26 and August 22, and found that more than 93% were peaceful.

 

“Businesses are being burned down, no problem and then we have a dust-up at the Capitol, nothing burned down and we’re gonna make that a major deal,” said Del Rio.

This is what Del Rio called a “dust-up”.

 

Later Wednesday afternoon Del Rio issued an apology on Twitter calling his statement “irresponsible and negligent.”

 

Del Rio’s comments caused quite a stir on Twitter with most people condemning his words, while Washington head coach Ron Rivera said “everyone’s entitled to their opinion.”

Mike Creef is a fighter for equality and justice for all. Growing up bi-racial (Jamaican-American) on the east coast allowed him to experience many different cultures and beliefs that helped give him a well-rounded worldview. After playing a year of college basketball, he moved to Tulsa, OK in 2008 to pursue training at bible college. He quickly fell in love with serving the people of the city as well as city engagement. He has worked and volunteered in both the public and private sectors and currently enjoys writing to inspire and challenge people to see that there is more that unites us than divides us.

Leave a Reply

You may also like

Lil Nas X calls out BET after no...

Oakland rolls out MACRO program to ease burden...

Tech student studies machine learning at Holberton School

Families file lawsuit against Texas child abuse investigations...

Electric vehicle fans supercharge Greenwood during Juneteenth weekend

Black investors at Lightship celebrate growth of Black-owned...

Lead-footed Oklahoma City PD to slow down during...

Proud Boys dealt another blow with sedition charges

WATCH: Jan. 6 insurrection panel beginning live hearings

Build in Tulsa lifts up Black entrepreneurs