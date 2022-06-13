Democrats blame Trump for Jan. 6 but what will they do about it?

Listen to this article here

Republican Rep. Liz Cheney, vice chair of the Jan. 6 panel, outlined what the committee plans to unveil over the course of its seven June hearings on Monday. Cheney detailed how “Trump engaged in a massive effort to spread false and fraudulent information even though Trump and his advisors knew that he had, in fact, lost the election.”

While Trump’s insurrection caused havoc like no other in American history, the Democratic party, led by the weak and withered, have for over one year talked about the travesty crafted by Trump and executed by his minions.

When asked about a criminal investigation on MSNBC on Monday, select committee member Rep. Jamie Raskin (D) stated, “we want to put all the facts out there but we trust the professionals at the Dept. of Justice, we trust the attorney general to arrive at the proper conclusions. We’re also interested in the country and the Congress responding to these events by fortifying our democratic institutions so the right to vote is respected and not put in danger and elections have integrity and are not bulled over by Presidents hellbent on victory despite what the people have said.”

Many believe Jan. 6 could happen again.

Raskin was later asked by MSNBC’s Hallie Jackson if Trump could be criminally culpable of financial crimes and he again chose to leave it in the hands of the DOJ.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) was asked the same regarding a criminal investigation involving Trump and he echoed the same sentiments, saying in part, “I think the Justice Dept. should investigate anyone, including former Presidents, if there is credible evidence that they engaged in criminal activity.”

Schiff was quoted just yesterday stating there is “very powerful” evidence that the former President is responsible for what happened, however, when asked what should be done punitively to Trump, Schiff remained shifty.

As more evidence pours in, Democrats can’t commit to holding Trump accountable.

Democrats have spent every day since Jan. 6 reminding and informing the American people of Trump’s Big Lie and the serious consequences that derived from it, yet, when asked what she should be done about the mountains of evidence they now have on Trump, suddenly they become coy and passive.

What is the point of all this research, interviews, hearings, statements and press conferences if the only recommendation they’re willing to make is to kick the can down the road?

Trump blatantly and defiantly challenged seemingly every established norm since stepping foot in the White House and our political system allowed him to do as he pleased, including planning and directing a riot.

Most of the American public has known from the beginning that Trump initiated Jan. 6 because of his fairly lost election, yet politicians have placated him for so long that even with all roads leading back to Trump, top Democrats continue spinning their tires going nowhere fast.