Seattle Seahawk Tyler Lockett gives back to Tulsa…again

Listen to this article here

Twelve high school students from the Tulsa area were able to fly out to Seattle, Washington with the help of Tyler Lockett and his Light It Up Foundation. The students and one guardian of their choice were flown out for Lockett’s job shadowing program.

Each student and parent or guardian received a stipend to cover their expenses in Seattle. The Seahawks wide receiver is a Tulsa native and graduate from Booker T. Washington high school. Students that went on the trip will also receive scholarships for school.

“People from my hometown, they don’t really see what life is like outside of where we grow up, so unless you play sports, nobody is going out of town,” Lockett said as he talked about the foundation and the opportunities they will create in 2021.

“And so once you finally get out of your own city and you’re able to see what life is like outside of it, then you get a new perspective. It allows you a vision and to have an imagination.” Lockett said.

This is not the first time that Lockett has given back to his hometown community. The Light It Up Foundation program first started performing job shadowing in 2019. Lockett has also shed light on Greenwood with various cleats designed in honor of Black Wall Street as well as featuring in the NFL360: Black Wall Street ‘Through The Ashes’ documentary.

Tyler Lockett shows respect for where he came from

The 12 students that went on the trip came from different schools in Tulsa. The high schools selected to participate were East Central, Nathan Hale, Booker T. Washington, Central, Edison and McLain.

Students were picked based on their participation in essays. The questions were picked by Lockett himself and were to be presented to him and his committee.

The trip mainly toured facilities with the Virginia Mason Franciscan Health, who is a partner of the Seattle Seahawks. While in Seattle, the student got to visit Keller Williams Real Estate Headquarters, Lumen Field, Virginia Mason Athletic Center, and the Kraken Community Iceplex.