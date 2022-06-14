Jay-Z embarrasses daughter Blue Ivy at NBA Finals game

Listen to this article here

Hip-hop’s first bonafide billionaire proved he’s just like any other father when it comes to showing love for his daughter. Jay-Z stole the show at Game 5 of the NBA Finals on Monday when the Jumbotron captured him hugging and kissing his daughter Blue Ivy, much to her embarrassment.

“24-time Grammy award winner, the one and only Jay-Z!” the announcer shouted as the cameras panned to the father-daughter duo during a historic Game 5 between the Boston Celtics and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco.

For the first time in the 2022 NBA Finals, a team has won back to back games after the Warriors clinched a 104-94 win. But on social media, all anybody could talk about was the reaction Blue Ivy gave to her dad’s embarrassing show of affection.

First putting his arm around Blue Ivy and smiling, he ignores his daughter when she bashfully tries to move his arm away as the cameras remain fixed on the family. Usually, Beyoncé steals the show, but on Monday, Jay-Z’s reaction to his daughter’s embarrassment racked up over 7 million views on Twitter.

After his daughter tries to pull his hand away, Jay-Z gives her a tighter hug and a kiss on the cheek, as if to say, “I know you’re embarrassed, but I don’t care.”

Jay-Z’s influence extends beyond the hip-hop world. On top of making major business moves, he’s also influenced legislation in New York. But on Monday, he was just a dad showing love to his daughter.

