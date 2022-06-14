Anthony Anderson Agrees to Pay Retroactive Spousal Support

Listen to this article here

Marriage is a beautiful and enduring commitment that showcases two individuals being united as one. Unfortunately, marriage does not always work out for everyone, some couples like Alvina Anderson and Anthony Anderson, end up getting divorced.

On March 25,2022, Alvina filed for divorce from Anthony Anderson, alluding to incompatible differences behind her appeal for separation. However, this is not the first time that Alvina requested dissolution from Anderson, as she first filed for divorced in 2015, after being together for 22 years.

During this time, she asked for spousal support and the judge awarded her with it. Fortunately, they ended up working out their differences, in order to save their marriage and dismiss the petition in 2017.

Alvina and Anthony were high school sweethearts and became married on September 11, 1999. Anthony told Parade that he met Alvina by chance, as he was anticipating to find another girl in the dorm.

He stated, “My sophomore year, her freshman year, I knew a girl who lived in the apartment, so I went to knock on the door to invite her to this party that me and my buddies were having. My wife answered the door. I was like, ‘I was coming to invite Stacey to this party we’re having.’ Stacey didn’t show up, but my wife did — and we have been together ever since that night…And I was just me: I got there early, she didn’t see nobody else, she was, ‘All right, I’m gonna rock out with this dude!’“

Anthony Anderson to pay spousal support

According to PEOPLE, Anthony signed a document to pay spousal support to his ex-wife. However, “the amount will be determined by the ex-couple’s joint forensic accountant pending an investigation of their individual finances.”

Alvina has requested that the court “exercise its jurisdiction” to have spousal support orders backdated to March 1, 2022 or the date of separation, whichever is later.” However, Anthony’s legal team disagrees with that claim, insisting that payments should begin early June, instead of early March.

Anthony and Alvina have reconciled to pay the precedent total, decided by a joint forensic accountant. In terms of the divorce settlement, the former couple will sell their house in Encino, California, and split their earnings equally. Moreover, the court ordered that Anthony find alternate housing for Alvina for 12 months, since they are no longer living together.

Despite their marriage not working out, they still hope for the best for one another and share two beautiful children: Kyra and Nathan Anderson.