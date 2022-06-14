Alongside Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey, Jay-Z is launching The Bitcoin Academy which will teach Marcy Houses residents about the cryptocurrency.

The announcement was made on Jay-Z’s rarely used Twitter account when tweeted, “Shout out to @Jack. #Bitcoin Academy, starting in Marcy, a place that taught me so much, is hopefully the first of many. The simple goal is to provide people tools to build independence for themselves and then the community around them.”

He continued, “Thanks to the teams at @Blocks and @ShawnCarterSF and educators @CryptoPlug3 and @BlkBTCBillions for all the work to make this happen!”

Jay Z goes hard for Brooklyn.

The Bitcoin Academy hopes to provide free in-person and online education classes teaching potential students about bitcoin. While it is currently focused on the Marcy Houses, they plan to expand to other neighborhoods in New York City soon. The classes will be offered from June 22 through September 7, according to the academy website.

They will also serve dinner to people attending the classes, a MiFi device (portable wifi), a one-year data plan and smartphones, all of which they keep after class completion.

Per The Root, classes will be taught by Najah J. Roberts from Crypto Blockchain Plug and Lamar Wilson from Black Bitcoin Billionaire.

In a statement, Gloria Carter, Jay-Z’s mother said, “The Shawn Carter Foundation has always been about providing educational access and opening doors of opportunity to underserved communities. No one should be left out or behind.”

She continued, “We truly appreciate the partnership with Block and Jack Dorsey to bring financial, specifically bitcoin education to the Marcy residents, where I spent many years raising my family.” Jay Z comes from Marcy son, ain’t nothing nice. Anyone who has ever listened to Jay Z knows how much he loves Marcy Houses, its people and the culture. His lyrics offer a raw glimpse into the life of a street hustler conscious of the decisions he was making along with the world and its players enveloping him in Marcy. Throughout his illustrious career, Jay-Z has been kept Marcy in his bars so long that it can literally be tracked from once blurry videos like You Must Love Me to a soulful and highly produced dedications like Marcy Me.

Far from Jay Z’s first contribution to the home he loves, a young Hov once described Marcy Houses in 1997’s Where I’m From: