Jan. 6 RECAP: Third Hearing Focuses on Pence

As the House Select Committee meets in its third public hearing into what exactly transpired leading up to and on January 6, 2021, today the role of former Vice President Mike Pence was under microscope.

John Eastman, a once-obscure legal scholar was vaulted into former President Donald Trump’s inner circle ahead of the Capitol riot by pushing dubious legal strategies to keep Trump in office.

In deposition to the Jan. 6 Committee, Eastman pled the fifth 100 times and sought Presidential pardon.

The hearings opened with Rep. Bennie Thompson (D) Chairman of the Committee providing remarks regarding the 45th President’s attempts to manipulate the result of the 2020 election by pressuring his VP to refuse to count electoral votes.

Trump, believing Eastman’s unfounded claims, began to encourage his VP to overturn the votes.

A clip was used of Mike Pence, post Jan. 6, defending his position not to do so, saying:

President Trump is wrong. I had no right to overturn the election. The presidency belongs to the American people and the American people alone. And frankly there is no idea more unAmerican than the notion that any one person can choose the American President.”

Once Trump publicly encouraged Pence to not count the electoral college votes on the morning of Jan. 6, shortly after, video was utilized depicting the insurrectionists marching through DC rumoring about former VP Pence, one man even exclaiming, “if Pence caved, we’re gonna drag motherf–kers across the streets!”

Shortly after, former federal judge J. Michael Luttig, who advised VP Pence, stated the riot was “tantamount to a revolution” and repeatedly reinforced Pence had no legal recourse to challenge the 2020 election.

It was even discovered the Trump’s former lawyer, Rudy Guianni, stated that no one, including Dr. Eastman, never really believed his traitorous idea would work. It was revealed that John Eastman, in a 2020 draft letter, defended the complete opposite public argument he made on the ellipse of Jan. 6, when he shouted his directives to the riled up crowd, “All we are demanding of Vice President Pence is… he let the legislators in the states look into this so we get to the bottom of it and the American people know if whether we have control of our government or not.”

